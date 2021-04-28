News

Aston Villa hit Newcastle United young stars for six at St James Park

Aston Villa were the visitors on Tuesday night, for a behind closed doors clash at St James Park.

Newcastle United in FA Youth Cup Quarter Final action in a game that was streamed live for fans to watch at home.

Victories over Huddersfield, Leeds and Watford have taken the young NUFC stars to this quarter-final stage.

Newcastle fans will have struggled to get access to the live stream before the tie was effectively over.

After only 67 seconds, Paul Appiah climbing highest at the back post to head home Hayden Lindley’s corner to give Aston Villa the lead.

Brad Young then doubled the lead on eight minutes and set the pattern for the match, Newcastle United’s young stars completely dominated by Aston Villa on the night.

Carney Chukwuemeka then added a third on 28 minutes, only for Josh Scott to give Newcastle faint hope on the stroke of half-time with a decent left foot finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

However, Aston Villa simply continued to dominate after the break, with it only a case of how painful the scoreline was going to be.

Carney Chukwuemeka scoring on 62 and 64 minutes, two goals that gave him the match ball and sent Aston Villa 5-1 up.

Kahrel Reddin completed the scoring on 76 minutes as Villa eased to a 6-1 final scoreline.

The young Newcastle United players well and truly out of the FA Youth Cup but hopefully this kind of match and scoreline simply part of their education, with the young NUFC stars determined to come out in their remaining league games to get this one out of their systems.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson captained this Newcastle United side against Aston Villa:

Max Thompson

Joe Oliver

Josh Scott

Nathan Carlyon

Harry Barclay

Josh Nicholson

Reagan Thomson (Crossley 60)

Jamie Miley

Dylan Stephenson (Huntley 72)

Elliot Anderson

Lucas de Bolle (Gilchrist 88)

Aston Villa will now play West Brom, the Baggies having beaten Everton 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The other semi final will feature the winners of Ipswich v Sheff Utd against the winners of Liverpool v Arsenal, those matches played later this week.

