Announced how much Newcastle and Sunderland have paid in agents fees in 2020/21 season

The total amount of agents fees paid by football clubs in England has now been made public.

The decision was made a while ago by the authorities that all agents fees paid by top English clubs had to be made public in the need for transparency.

The period covers the last two transfer windows (Summer 2020 and January 2021) and represents all intermediary and agents’ fees paid by clubs during the specified period via the FA’s clearing account.

Remember, this is money paid to the middle men that is not just necessarily when buying players, plenty of clubs using agents to help sell players as well.

As well as the Premier League, the FA have also published details for the Championship, League One, League Two and even the National League.

Listed below are the official FA amounts for the Premier League and League One:

All intermediary and agents’ fees paid by Premier League clubs over the past year (Summer 2019 and January 2020 transfer windows):

A truly horrific £272m (2019/20 was £263m) going in agents fees from Premier League clubs this season and as you can see, Newcastle United have spent a massive £11,349,953 (2019/20 was £9,010,554) in these past 12 months on agents fees.

A bit of a surprise that this 2020/21 season has seen a rise of over £2.3m for Newcastle United when you consider that NUFC spent just more than half £35m on new players compared to the £65m figure paid out in 2019/20. Also one less senior signing made this season, two if you count Vilca as a under 23 signing for the time being.

In 2019/20 senior signings – Joelinton, Willems, ASM, Krafth, Carroll, Bentaleb, Rose, Lazaro

In 2020/21 senior signings – Gillespie, Hendrick, Fraser, Wilson, Lewis, Vilca, Willock

Maybe significant agents fees for ‘free’ transfer Fraser in particular? Plus a number of existing first team squad players have been given new contracts, including ASM and Shelvey.

This makes NUFC the 10th highest of PL clubs, Chelsea and Man City with £35m and £30m respectively at the top.

Last season, NUFC were 12th highest spenders with their £9m+ spend.

As for our friends down the road in League One:

This time Sunderland have spent £406,207 (2019/20 was £1,346,373) out of a League One 2020/21 total of £3,082,105 (2019/20 was £3.9m).

