Allan Saint-Maximin now recommended to Aston Villa this summer

Aston Villa need to make a move for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

That is a view of a former Villa star who thinks the Newcastle United talisman would be perfect for his old team.

One-time Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie saying that Allan Saint-Maximin is the one player he would ‘certainly take.’

The reliance on Jack Grealish for creativity and flair has really been shown to great effect in recent games, Grealish ruled out and Villa looking clueless much of the time, only scoring three in six PL matches.

That run was ended with three goals against Fulham on Sunday but in reality they came via a collapse from Fulham that gifted the comeback, with Villa having shown pretty much nothing in the opening 78 minutes.

For Newcastle fans, they saw Ayoze Perez leave due to thinking Leicester were more ambitious.

So even if Newcastle United survive this season, no guarantee that any of the few better quality players NUFC have, will definitely stay on.

Indeed, both Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have said a number of times in interviews that they are happy at Newcastle United…but also want to play for a club in the future that shows more ambition.

That more ambitious club will never be NUFC under Mike Ashley, so even if Newcastle stay up, the likes of ASM and Almiron will have a decision to make, having now been at St James Park for two and two and a half years respectively.

Either one of them heading off to a club such as Aston Villa because they see them as a better prospect, would perfectly sum up NUFC under Mike Ashley.

If relegation did happen, I find it very difficult to see any of Wilson, Almiron or Allan Saint-Maximin playing in the Championship.

Lee Hendrie talking to Transfer Tavern:

“He [Allan Saint-Maximin] is one that I would certainly take.

“He’s got that Premier League credibility.

“We have seen what he can do.

“He’s got that attack rate, he’s got flair, you know, all sorts.

“He could be a key addition to a Villa side that I feel… that’s where they’ve really lacked, in wide areas.

“Touched on Trezeguet before, I think he’d certainly come into the side, he reminds me in certain elements of [Bertrand] Traore, but he’s possibly got that little bit more element of pace going forward and he’s very direct.

“So he’d be someone I’d certainly be looking at.”

