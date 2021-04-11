News

Allan Saint-Maximin gets emotional after MOTM turn around “I give this win to the supporters”

Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench and was part of the move that ended with Joe Willock earning Newcastle a late draw against Tottenham.

Many Newcastle United fans amazed that ASM didn’t then start against Burnley.

That amazement turning to frustration as a limited Burnley totally dominated Newcastle in the first half, going in 1-0 up and Steve Bruce lucky it wasn’t far worse and game over already.

Martin Dubravka continued to keep United in it after the break, as Sean Dyche’s team searched for the killer second.

With 57 minutes Steve Bruce made the most obvious double substitution in the history of football, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson replacing Joelinton and Dwight Gayle.

Within two minutes Newcastle were level, Allan Saint-Maximin twisting and turning his way into the box and then attracting players to him, ASM then able to roll the ball back to an unmarked Jacob Murphy who gave the keeper no chance with a great hit.

Another five minutes and game over, turn around complete. In a central position ASM getting the ball, time to turn and run at the Burnley defence, who made the fatal mistake of backing off and allowing him to get into the box, switched to he left foot and an excellent finish for the winner.

The French winger after the final whistle saying the win is his gift of thanks to the supporters for their loyalty and support.

Allan Saint-Maximin speaking to Sky Sports:

“I feel really really great.

“I think everyone knew this game was really important for Newcastle, so I give this win to the supporters, because they are not there and they support a lot.

“So I am really happy to help my team with an assist and a goal.

“I had been really frustrated to stay on the bench and for us to lose [be losing] 1-0.

“I said to the coach to give me time to be ready and be fit and he said to me, try to give me 30 minutes so I can show what I can do.

“Everyone knows that it was a really important game.

“I had to be ready for this opportunity to win.

“It was a big opportunity because we could [have a gap of] six points to Fulham.

“I am really happy because they have [played] one more game than us, so now we just have to keep going forward and do the best we can against West Ham.

“When you have been injured a little bit, it is important to come back a bit stronger, and that is what I do for my team tonight.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+30), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

