Alan Shearer speaks for us all on European Super League conspirators “Ban them immediately”

Alan Shearer leading from the front as always.

It may be fifteen years since he last pulled on a black and white top in a competitive match for Newcastle United but he is stilling hitting the back of the net.

The European Super League is in the sights of Alan Shearer and he has given them both barrels.

Calling for the clubs involved to be banned immediately if possible.

Alan Shearer says that those involved have ‘chucked a grenade’ at the Premier League and everybody else, so has called on the Premier League to ‘chuck one back’ at Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal, by banning them with immediate effect, if it is legally possible.

The 14 top tier clubs who are not part of the conspiracy to undermine forever English and European football, are today meeting remotely with Premier League officials to talk about their response to this shameful challenge.

A challenge that if it is not met, would see clubs setting up a European Super League which would have 15 founder members who can’t be relegated from the planned ‘competition, as well as reaping vast financial benefits.

Alan Shearer talking to BBC Breakfast Time:

“The [European] Super League have chucked a grenade at the Premier League and chucked a grenade to everyone else.

“Well, chuck one [grenade] back, ban them.

“Ban them immediately if you can.

“If they can…and I’m sure that they will look at every possible legal angle and what pressure they are under in doing that.

“But, if you can, do it [ban them]

“It is not correct…it is not right what they are trying to do.

“It is not competitive, it is a closed shop…you can’t have a competition where no one else is allowed in.

“Look at the great work that Leicester have done, that West Ham are doing, if it were to happen then they can’t get involved with the elite.

“That is just plainly and simply wrong.

“The owners are clearly removed from the heritage of the competition and they don’t have any sense of value of the club’s relationship with the fans and the local community.

“The clubs talk about being a family and fans being the soul of the club, how they have missed the fans during this pandemic.

“That is all we have heard, that the game isn’t the same without the fans…well let’s see what they really think about the fans, because the fans have now spoken and it’s clearly obvious that they / we, don’t want that.

“What is it, twelve…fifteen owners that want this?

“That is it and everyone has now spoken and everyone is against it, so let’s just see what the fans mean to these football clubs.”

