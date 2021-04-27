News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of week sees 2 Newcastle United stars included

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including two from Newcastle United after their performances in the away draw at Liverpool.

Alan Shearer selecting Allan Saint-Maximim, with the French winger the main threat to Liverpool throughout the game, especially the first half.

ASM completed eight successful dribbles in the match and it taking some cynical challenges and yellow cards for the scousers to stop him.

Also in this Alan Shearer team of the week is Martin Dubravka.

The man of the match (in my opinion anyway) keeping United in the game with a series of excellent saves, keeping the score down to 0-1 before that late late equaliser from Joe Willock.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team (and Manager) of the Week choices:

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Pascal Struijk (Leeds)

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)

Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Chris Wood (Burnley)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Manager of the week:

Sean Dyche (Burnley)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 90+5

Liverpool:

Salah 3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 69% (71%) Newcastle 31% (29%)

Total shots were Liverpool 22 (12) Newcastle 7 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Liverpool 6 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark (Willock 64), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 85), Joelinton (Wilson 60), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

(Liverpool were desperate to be out of the Champions League – Happy to oblige – Read HERE)

(Unbelievably lucky Steve Bruce must do right thing and walk away in four weeks time – Read HERE)

(Should have been Liverpool 1 Newcastle 2 not Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – You couldn’t make it up – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dramatic draw! – Read HERE)

