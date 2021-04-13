News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of week includes 2 Newcastle United stars

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including two from Newcastle United after their performances in the away victory over Burnley.

Alan Shearer selecting, no surprise, Allan Saint-Maximim.

The French winger introduced in the 57th minute with Newcastle a goal down and looking terrible.

Within seven minutes Allan Saint-Maximin had the game turned around and won.

Twisting and turning into the box and attracting defenders to him, then ASM laying it off to the unmarked Jacob Murphy for a free shot that he stuck away.

Then a superb solo goal from ASM himself saw him run from the halfway line and then finishing just inside the box.

Also in this Alan Shearer team of the week is Martin Dubravka.

The keeper keeping United in the match with a series of excellent saves, keeping the score down to 0-1 before the introduction of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Thankfully Alan Shearer wasn’t tempted to name his big mate Steve Bruce as manager of the week, rightfully instead that had to be Bielsa as 10 man Leeds had beaten Man City.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team (and Manager) of the Week choices:

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Diego Llorente (Leeds)

Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Stuart Dallas (Leeds)

Paul Pogba (Man Utd)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Jesse Lingard (West Ham)

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Manager of the week:

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+3), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

