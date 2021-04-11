News

A shock for Jamaal Lascelles as finds out how bad his injury is

Jamaal Lascelles has revealed what the exact position is with his injury.

The Newcastle United Captain says that leading up to the Tottenham match he was feeling some pain in his foot.

Then throughout the 2-2 draw with Spurs, playing the full 90 minutes, the foot felt sore, but not thinking it was anything serious.

Jamaal Lascelles then training as recently as Thursday, only for the pain to be at the point where he felt it had to be checked out.

Lascelles then revealing his shock that after scans to be told it is a stress fracture which means he is out for the rest of the season.

The NUFC Captain says that now he is expecting to wear the protective boot for four weeks, then another four weeks rehab, which is the norm for this type of injury.

With only six weeks of the season left, a minimum of eight weeks recovery obviously leaves him having no chance of playing safely before the season ends.

There is fighting talk from Jamaal Lascelles about making himself available for the Fulham match if it is a relegation decider but even the player himself admits that with a stress fracture there is real danger of the bone snapping, if taking risks.

Surely even with Steve Bruce’s record of taking risks on bringing players back early, he still wouldn’t let Jamaal Lascelles go down this route, potentially making the injury so much worse and missing the start of next season.

Far better for Jamaal Lascelles to be told he only has to focus on giving the injury time to heal and ensure he is fully fit for the 2020/21 season.

If he did come back too early for that Fulham match and relegation / survival depended on it, imagine if the bone then broke mid-match and we had the worst of all situations, with potentially all subs already used etc etc.

Sorry to look on the bleakest scenario but you tend to do that as a Newcastle fan!

As Lascelles himself points out, with the likes of Clark and Fernandez now available to come in for Burnley today and beyond, centre-back is one of very few positions where NUFC have a number of decent options.

Jamaal Lascelles talking to NUFC TV:

“Leading up to the Tottenham game, I was feeling a bit of pain in my foot.

“During the game it was sore – but not to the point, where I thought I had a stress fracture.

“I trained yesterday [Thursday] and it was pretty sore, went for a scan and that is what the doctor told me it was, a stress fracture.

“So, probably the worst news I could have received.

“I guess I just have to try and stay positive for the rest of the team.”

Interviewer:

“You’ve played through the pain barrier with previous injuries but is this one where that is just not really possible?”

Jamaal Lascelles:

“I would do everything I could do to do that [play through the pain barrier] but with a stress fracture it is something where the bone could snap, which is something I really don’t want to happen.

“You know, at the same time I’m not going to rule out the last couple of games…but hopefully we are safe and I don’t need to be forcing anything.

“I think normally with wearing a boot, if it is four weeks in the boot then it is four weeks in rehab, but with only six weeks of the season that would take me beyond that.

“So I have said to them, even if I’m playing and making it worse, I am going to try and do everything I can to be available for the Fulham game.

“To have them [Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark available to come in] in this situation is fantastic.

“They have both been in similar [relegation] situations before, not just at Newcastle but with their previous clubs, so they will know what it takes.

“They are quality players.

“With Callum [Wilson] and Allan [Saint-Maximin] coming back in [as well] it gives the squad a big boost, they can make a huge difference.

“Against Tottenham the other day I think it was the most chances we have created and if Callum had been on the pitch then maybe we would have converted some of those chances to goals.

“That is what he offers and he has been fantastic for us all season.

“Now is a crucial time for him to be coming back in and helping us out.”

