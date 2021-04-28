Opinion

A dream situation in which I want Mike Ashley to stay at Newcastle United

No, I haven’t gone barking mad, I hate Mike Ashley even more since he lumbered us with Joleen and is still up to his dirty tricks.

However, the dream situation is that if the Prime Moron and his crew actually put their root and branch overhaul of the Premier League into action (I’m not holding my breath – see later revelations), can you imagine Jabba squirming like a lugworm on a hook?

Mike Ashley has already appeared before parliamentary commissions over his shoddy business practices and his gross mismanagement of our beloved club. He is in the sights of two of our Toon supporting MPs, Chi Onwurah and Ian Mearns.

So if this is indeed not either a deflection tactic or a cynical bid to win votes, I think Mike Ashley will be bricking it at the thought of being forced to invest shedloads of money in our club and community, create a fit for purpose training ground and academy and last but not least, having to potentially allow part ownership by NUST as fans and community representatives imposed on him.

I think that this would be such a shock to the wallet of Mike Ashley that he would even knock the price down for Newcastle United, allowing a local consortium and backer to put ownership of our club back in local hands.

As I write this, Ashley has angered Edinburgh Council by ripping down the fine golden signs of Jenners stores that he has bought and been forced to put them back up again two days later – sounds familiar? Think of the rebranding of St James Park.

Now to my revelation and why it all may be just a dream.

On Tuesday there were allegations that The Prime Moron backed the formation of the European Super League. Now this is very interesting – last week he was blethering on about how he b.llocked the FA over stalling our takeover decision.

Now it emerges he could have actually encouraged it! We all know how much he hates our region and the thought of us competing for a place in the top six was too much for him to bear.

So what a fine dream but there’s little chance of it happening unless we have a change of leadership or indeed government!

