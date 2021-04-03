Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 3 West Ham 2

Saturday afternoon ended Newcastle 3 West Ham 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is Jack Lacey-Hatton who has the job…

POSITIVES

We put together back-to-back wins

The way we got it was insignificant, as with last week, all we needed to do today was win.

We just desperately needed to increase that gap in the point’s column. No matter how it was done, at this point in the season who cares?

It would now take a major collapse to see us relegated. That is not to say it isn’t possible, unfortunately.

Saint-Maximin looks back to his best

He was good when coming off the bench last week, and was even more of a threat today. This man turns defeats into draws and draws into wins. He is a game-changer for us. I hope his departure after an hour or so, was more a precaution than another injury.

We actually looked a decent side in spells

We still seem incapable of putting together a consistent 90 minutes.

I don’t think we have done that (bar maybe the Everton game) this entire year.

With the talent we have in this team, we shouldn’t be so inconsistent during games.

At times in the first half, we looked a genuine threat going forwards, the cohesion between Ritchie, Almiron and Saint-Maximin was a delight to see. A glimpse of what might be.

NEGATIVES

We never win the easy way – very nearly chucking away two crucial points

I am still angry we even allowed the game to become so tight, in the second half.

It is slightly embarrassing that we needed Willock to once again save the day.

I know West Ham are a decent side, in good form, but whoever you are playing, when you are 2-0 up at home against ten-men at half-time, the game should be dead and buried.

Just like the Southampton win at home, earlier in the season, the second half was torturous. We need to learn how to kill games.

West Ham virtually gifted us two goals

We did look good going forward in the first half, as we did in the second half against Burnley last week. But in truth, our two goals came from calamitous defending.

They were absolute gifts.

It would be nice to score a few more from our own play, rather than the opposition imploding. Still at least Joelinton got one!

A chance to eat into goal difference was thrown away

In my opinion, Fulham and West Brom will find it very difficult/near impossible to get beyond 36 points, even in a best case scenario for both those clubs.

Therefore, one more point should see us safe.

However, in the unlikely scenario it does get tight again, in this strangest of seasons, goal difference could in theory play a part. Our goal difference is now level with Fulham and one goal worse than Burnley and Southampton.

After 41 minutes we were 2-0 up against 10 men. Make no mistake, today was a big chance to win by a decent margin, and improve that GD column.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Saturday 17 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Diop OG 36, Joelinton 41, Willock 82

West Ham:

Diop 73, Lingard 80 pen, Dawson sent off 36

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 65% (70%) Newcastle 35% (30%)

Total shots were West Ham 16 (4) Newcastle 16 (11)

Shots on target were West Ham 6 (1) Newcastle 8 (6)

Corners were West Ham 8 (2) Newcastle 3 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Willock 81), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 90+8), Saint-Maximin (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

You can follow the author on Twitter @JackLaceySport

