Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2

Sunday afternoon ended Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2.

A decent start seeing Joelinton eventually giving United the lead, only for two quickfire goals from Kane to put the visitors in control.

Newcastle not giving up though and Willock rescuing a point in the 85th minute.

This time it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

A precious point

Most fans would have settled for a point pre-match and I predicted we’d get a pasting.

A point against a team with Champion’s League aspirations is a point I’ll take. I hope it will mean something in May.

We looked like a team

This was the antithesis of the Brighton display.

We were committed, we showed desire, and our heads didn’t go down when Tottenham took the lead so rapidly after we did.

We created chances, and – for my money – were the better team. It was a good performance.

Joelinton

I had new double-glazing installed at Hat-Trick HQ this year. It dampens the sound of traffic but it didn’t drown out the groans of disappointment from all over Tyneside when the £43m misfit’s name appeared on the team sheet.

But – credit where it’s due – Joe put in a shift, scored a goal, and could have had two more. He wanted the ball, used it well when he got it, and this was probably his best showing in a black and white shirt.

I know the bar is low in his case but he did well for us today.

NEGATIVES:

Defensive lapses

After going a goal up, we rapidly went two goals down, as Tottenham cut through us like we weren’t there.

Our midfield lost runners, our defenders lost attackers, and quite what Krafth was attempting to do on their first goal is something that will perplex me until the day I die.

We just can’t afford to do this.

Lack of confidence

Newcastle have been taking criticism – well-deserved criticism – from all quarters recently. Everyone – press, pundits, fans, even long-time defenders of the present set-up – have had a go.

Everyone – owner, management, coaches, players – have been on the end of it. And it showed.

We missed chances we should have scored, passes were overhit or underhit, we got rid of the ball when we should have held it, and held it when we should have got rid. We went sideways when we should have gone forward, and we went backwards when we should have gone sideways. That’s down to a lack of confidence; it would be good if this result steadied everyone’s nerves

No fans

By my reckoning, Newcastle have played well in excess of 3,000 minutes of football in all competitions this season. I wish I’d never watched 2,500 of those, and I’m glad I’ve been able to hit pause, fast-forward, drink tea, look at my laptop, and generally pretend a lot of it wasn’t happening.

But today I wished I was inside St James Park with 50,000 Geordies. This was exactly the sort of game where they could have made a difference.

A nervy Spurs defence, a Newcastle team pressing for a winner, a day off work tomorrow: perfect ingredients for a barnstorming end to the game.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 – Sunday 4 April 2.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 28, Willock 85

Tottenham:

Kane 30, 34

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 59% (58%) Newcastle 41% (42%)

Total shots were Spurs 11 (4) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Spurs 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy (Manquillo 83), Krafth (Willock 79), Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Lewis, Hendrick, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

