News

10 goals in this Newcastle team v Burnley – 17 goals left on the bench

The Newcastle United team v Burnley was revealed at 11am.

Last weekend’s selection against Tottenham with five outfield changes produced a lot of debate and bewilderment.

This week’s not quite on the same level BUT some big decisions made by Steve Bruce, or should that be big decisions dodged?

To face and hopefully deal with Burnley’s physical approach, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark were always going to come in.

Jamaal Lascelles’ stress fracture meaning he is very unlikely to be seen again this season, whilst Krafth was undoubtedly the weakest link against Tottenham and had to be dropped.

However, Steve Bruce has refrained from making any attacking changes, or indeed it seems any alterations in terms of formation and tactics.

The Head Coach naming this Newcastle team v Burnley:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton

(The subs are Darlow, Carroll, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock)

Time will tell if it has been the right choice of players, tactics and formation BUT I think it is interesting when you look at an attacking stats perspective.

Premier League goals 2020/21:

The players on the bench have scored 17 of Newcastle’s paltry 30 Premier League goals this season, whilst the starting eleven have only managed 10 PL goals between them.

Team: Almiron 4, Joelinton 2, Murphy, Shelvey, Clark and Gayle all 1 each.

Subs: Wilson 10, 2 each for Hendrick, ASM and Willock, 1 for Carroll.

Jamaal Lascelles (2) and an own goal (Man Utd’s Shaw) making it up to 30.

Premier League assists 2020/21:

Whilst when it comes to assists, those on the bench have contributed 10 Premier League assists, those in the team only seven.

Team: 2 each for Murphy and Joelinton, 1 each for Almiron, Shelvey and Sean Longstaff.

Subs: Wilson 5, ASM 3, 1 each for Hendrick and Lewis.

The injured Ryan Fraser has got 2 assists.

