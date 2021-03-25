News

World Cup qualifier nightmare for Newcastle United international pair

The Newcastle United internationals kicked off on Wednesday night.

Martin Dubravka, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick all in action.

With Emil Krafth, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis all then possibilities to play for their countries later today.

Martin Dubravka had last played for Slovakia on 19 November 2019 when he kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan.

Last night, the Newcastle keeper returned to international football after a 16 months break with another clean sheet. However, Slovakia couldn’t manage a goal of their own in their World Cup qualifier away to Cyprus, picking up a point.

The Republic of Ireland began their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a bit of a disaster on Wednesday night.

Ciaran Clark hadn’t played for his country since 18 November 2019 and it wasn’t a happy return to the starting line-up.

Ireland took a valuable away lead on 18 minutes, a bit of a miracle as the previous seven Ireland games had seen not a single goal.

However, poor play at the back was to cost them as Serbia came back to lead 3-1.

Clark partly at fault as he lost a header which set up the Serbian equaliser on 40 minutes.

It then got worse as on 68 minutes poor goalkeeping and a brilliant Mitrovic 25 yard chip put Serbia in front, then seven minutes later Mitro confirmed the win when easily beating a weak effort by Ciaran Clark as he headed home. Ireland scoring a late goal to make the final score 3-2 to Serbia.

Ciaran Clark playing 79 minutes and subbed shortly after what proved to be the winning goal (watch all the goals below – Mitro goals at 2.11 and 2.52)).

Jeff Hendrick had found himself left on the bench with two Preston players ahead of him in the midfield, Hendrick replacing one of them (Jayson Molumby) on 61 minutes and 14 minutes later Ireland had gone from 1-1 to 3-1 down.

Difficult to say whether he played any part in the turn around as on the match highlights below, just like when playing for Newcastle, he’s rarely spotted on the pitch.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 24 March

Serbia 3 Republic of Ireland 2 – World Cup Qualifier

A bit of a disaster for Newcastle pair Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick and their teammates.

Ireland taking the lead having not scored in the previous seven matches.

Ciaran Clark partly at fault for the equaliser and then easily beaten in the air by Mitro for the winning goal. Meanwhile, Jeff Hendrick left out of the team in favour of a couple of Preston midfielders, the Newcastle midfielder introduced at 1-1 on 61 minutes, within 14 minutes Serbia leading 3-1.

Cyprus 0 Slovakia 0 – World Cup Qualifier

A clean sheet for Dubravka away in Cyprus for Martin Dubravka, returning to the Slovakian team for his first match in 16 months since 19 November 2019.

Remaining Newcastle United internationals this month:

Thursday 25 March

Italy v Northern Ireland – World Cup Qualifier

Jamal Lewis

Scotland v Austria – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Sweden v Georgia – World Cup Qualifier

Emil Krafth

Saturday 27 March

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg – World Cup Qualifier

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick

Slovakia v Malta – World Cup Qualifier

Martin Dubravka

Sunday 28 March

Northern Ireland v USA – Friendly

Jamal Lewis

Israel v Scotland – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Kosovo v Sweden – World Cup Qualifier

Emil Krafth

Tuesday 30 March

Qatar v Republic of Ireland – Friendly

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick

Slovakia v Russia – World Cup Qualifier

Martin Dubravka

Wednesday 31 March

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria – World Cup Qualifier

Jamal Lewis

Scotland v Faroe Islands – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Sweden v Estonia – Friendly

Emil Krafth

