Opinion

Wolves fans with scathing comments after drawing 1-1 with Newcastle United

Wolves fans have been reflecting on Saturday night’s match at St James Park.

A match with plenty of incident seeing Jamaal Lascelles giving Newcastle the lead in the 52nd minute.

Only for Neves to equalise on 73 minutes, then both sides with chances to get the winner after that.

Nuno described it as a thrilling match afterwards and a big shame no fans were inside St James Park to see it.

Reading through the comments from Wolves fans below, they don’t appear quite in step with their manager.

Wolves fans with plenty of scathing comments about the quality of Newcastle United BUT even more so about their own team.

A lot of the Wolves fans believing that the approach to matches is far too negative and that they gifted Newcastle United some decent control of the game in the first half, when Steve Bruce’s side had the better chances.

Much of the criticism is probably due to the fact that after drawing with Leicester and beating Arsenal, Leeds and Southampton in their four previous matches, Wolves had given themselves a chance to have a go at the rest of the season and improve on their bottom half of the table position. So being cautious against fourth bottom Newcastle United made little / zero sense.

Wolves fans commenting via their Molineux Mix message board:

‘Getting to the next level is figuring out how to beat dross like Newcastle.’

‘I f.cking hate Newcastle United.

The missus is a Geordie but not a toon fan (her dad’s family are Smoggies), I lived in Gateshead for a bit but I really hate their fans.

So entitled and deluded about their club: you have won f.ck all of note ever, you pull in good crowds now but that’s really down to when you expanded the ground (if we’d built a 40/50k ground in the late 90s and had some success then we’d be pulling similar), and again, to reitterare an important point, you have won f.ck all, ever. Good away support though tbf.’

‘Poor game. Poor display. Poor tactics. Poor execution of most things except Neves header.

How Newcastle have got two points out of us this season bewilders me as they are clueless and inept.

As for us, sorry Nuno but when a team is struggling like Newcastle you should be prepared to back your own players and tell them to attack. As usual it’s caution first and ultimately it has cost us 4 points against the Magpies this season.

Newcastle – OK, they have some injuries but their quality is poor and their position in the table reflects it. Their fans deserve better than they have had over the last few decades and it’s a great shame their owner uses them as his own toy.’

‘Hope Newcastle go down so we don’t have the bore draws next season.’

‘Silva unfortunate not to score and win it for us – such a lucky save by Dubravka.’

‘Looked quite good in parts – so passive in others.

Final third we were atrocious though. Why can’t we shoot under pressure. It’s a joke.’

‘The first 30 minutes, we were terrible. Picked up a little after that. Newcastle needed the result more than us and I think the performances reflected that.’

‘Why oh why can’t we just attack sides like Newcastle and go out to grab the game by the scruff of the neck? We give up possession and give these poor teams a platform to build on.

Also, a team who had such a dominant player tonight in Traore should not be drawing that. Every single time he got the ball he terrorised them but we just didn’t do enough to give him the ball and get into the box.

I’m really disappointed with that tonight. We came into this game in form and played terribly first half.’

‘We set up to draw and if we win its a bonus!’

‘Made Newcastle look good at times. So many sloppy passes.’

‘Called it before the game that Almiron and St Max would cause us problems and they would fall over at every opportunity, unfortunately all of the Newcastle team was doing it.

Again we don’t stop crosses and they lead to goals.

Average performance from the team all over he pitch.’

‘Made a poor Newcastle team look like Brazil. Happy to see what Nuno does with a full pre-season and healthy squad BUT cannot help but think we will be losing Neto this summer. We are so negative.’

‘Not a bad point I guess but just wish we had started with a bit more intent against a quite frankly very average Newcastle.’

‘If Newcastle go down, I think we could do a lot worse than enquire about ASM and Almiron.’

‘Will probably get shot down for this by the happy clappers but has nuno taken us as far as he can? Genuinely these players are so much better than what they are showing.

People get frustrated at commentators saying that Neto and Traore should move to a bigger club but if i was them I’d be wanting to move to a front foot team definitely.’

‘The usual turgid rubbish that this game always is. Absolutely horrendous first half an hour. No idea why we sat so so deep against such a poor side and invited them on.’

‘Yet again we make a sh.t team look good. Really frustrated with the tactics and approach by our head coach and coaches. Too many games this season we have taken the negative and safety first options.’

‘Newcastle were robbed. They should have won 4 or 5-1. And yet we almost won it at the death. I just dont enjoy watching us. And jose is literally invisible. Silva made a big difference at the end. Overall a point and another poor match.’

‘Ridiculous….

5-1?? What on earth were you watching??’

‘Traore an easy target for criticism, because he constantly tries to make things happen.

Similar to Saint Maximin. Not everything he tried came off tonight, but I was nervous any time he was on the ball.

These players are a rare breed, and it’s about time certain fans started realising what we have in Adama.’

‘Decent point away from home. Both teams had chances to take more, but a points a decent result against a team Wolves have traditionally found difficult to beat.’

‘A point against newcastle is not decent. People are talking about getting in to europe. You dont get in to europe drawing to 17th and trying to contain them rather than play on the front foot.’

‘Reached the point where I really dislike watching us play. I just don’t understand the way we approach games at the moment.’

‘Bog standard Wolves game. Decent in patches, sloppy and panicky in others.

Saint-Maximin ate Dendoncker up like cheese on toast, and if he’d stayed fit for the whole match we may well have lost it.

Good movement and play from Traore and Neto, as usual, but atrocious final balls for the most part, again as usual. Not fussed about conceding, as most teams concede and we’re no different. Loved the Neves goal, was quality.’

‘It always riled me when they would pan across the toothless simpletons and people with eyebrows on their cheeks on the terraces at St James’s Park before every game, and Andy Gray or Martin Tyler would chime in with some guff about there being no fans like Newcastle fans.

They had 10,004 attending against Oxford in 1990.’

‘People say that Saint Maiximin and Traore are a rare breed and we need to start realising what we have, but they are both playing in the lower half of the Premier League and there is also a reason for that.’

‘We’ll survive in the Prem. this season, but to what ends. Fans aren’t yet having to watch this trash in Molineux, but when they are back, spending hundreds of pounds on season tickets, will they put up with it or voice their displeasure to the attention of the owners? Next season, could be ‘interesting’, if we continue with this ‘style’ and formation.’

‘It’s not lucky that Newcastle are poor finishers. If we play the same against City but lose 4-0, it won’t be unlucky. Good players punish teams, Newcastle don’t have good players.’

‘This Newcastle team is in terrible firm and lost yet more players to injury during the game, it’s not entitled to think we should be a little more attack minded at times.

Though bizarrely we could still have had 3 goals but for the woodwork.’

‘I thought we’d start beating some of these awful teams like Newcastle easily, but we still preferred to sit back and nullify St Maximin and Almiron rather than throw everything forward in support of Neto and Traore.’

‘I hate Shelvey so much but he was the best player on the pitch last night. 90 minutes of class.’

‘Europe was never on the cards but if we dont beat teams like newcastle it never will be.

We tried to contain a team who are on a dreadful run and gave them confidence by playing with the handbrake on. It is not a decent point.’

