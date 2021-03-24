Opinion

‘Will you support the team or protest the regime if getting into final home match?’

As a lifelong fan of Newcastle United, I have always been of the mind to enjoy the football as best as I can.

Usually trying to see the positives, even when it’s hard to do so.

We all know how bad things have been since Mike Ashley became the owner of Newcastle United, so I won’t bore you with the usual criticism of his tenancy at NE1.

This season has been an unmitigated disaster and this I believe has predominantly been caused by Ashley’s choice of the current incumbent in the hotseat.

If reports hold any truth, it would appear he will back his man regardless of where we end the season.

His loyalty is admirable but extremely misplaced, as the cost of relegation for Newcastle United would far outweigh any positives of Steve Bruce’s tenure.

Anyway, on to my point.

If as reported, Steve Bruce is still in charge to the end of the season, it means fans will have the opportunity in the final week of the season to show their displeasure.

If we go into the last two games needing a result, it’s quite clear that some in the media will be asking the fans to create a positive atmosphere to try and help the players get a result.

So I ask this: if you were inside St James Park for the Sheffield United match, or if (even though it’s unlikely / impossible) away fans are allowed into Craven Cottage, would you intend to back the lads or protest against the regime?

