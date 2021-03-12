Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Aston Villa? Please vote now

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a dreadful run of only two wins in eighteen matches, with twelve defeats and four draws.

Ahead of Friday’s match, Steve Bruce confirmed that Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernandez were now fully fit and available for selection.

The NUFC Head Coach also confirming that there had been no new injuries picked up against West Brom, or in training since then.

Steve Bruce did state that of course Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson were all still unavailable, as well as Fabian Schar. However, he did say he is hopeful of having one or more of the attacking trio potentially back in time for Tottenham at home in early April.

So this means we have listed 24 Newcastle United players for you to choose from.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Aston Villa on Friday night? Please vote now.

