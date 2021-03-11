Opinion

When a Sunderland fan feels sorry for Newcastle fans because of Steve Bruce, you know you have a problem

As a fervent red and white, a Sunderland fan, I am obviously looking with interest at events up the road at St James Park.

All I can say to you, is good luck with this guy in charge.

From what we experienced with him, I have to be perfectly honest (you will know this already) and say that the guy manages as he played. A lot of heart but very little football acumen.

His immediate answer to our problems was to “beef up the back four.” This he did to certain effect but he had our forwards utterly exhausted, chasing balls that were hoofed upfield into no man’s land.

Of course I want the derby games to come back but I want them back in the Premiership, not the Championship (that does look as if it is going to happen).

I genuinely wish you well for the rest of the season. I do think that if the worst happens you will come straight back up, as you have the players available.

However, somewhere along the line, someone up there has to realise that Brucey is nothing more than a bang average manager. He is fine for the likes of Wigan and company, but put him where expectations are everything, and he will fail every single time.

If I was a Newcastle supporter I would worry that he will still be in charge next season, even if you do drop. He will then proceed to get you back up as you are too good for the Championship.

Unfortunately, Mike Ashley will then sing the plaudits of him and give him another three years, then you are back to square one.

A bang average manager in charge of a team screaming for success. Life stinks at times lads.

Both sets of supporters have the blood of their teams running through their veins and yet we have faced dross for decades. As a Sunderland fan, I think we are hopefully facing a new dawn.

I hope for the sake of the region and the passion of both sets of fans that you also get through this awful time relatively unscathed.

