Opinion

What I expect and what I hope for from Steve Bruce and Newcastle United at Brighton

As a Newcastle United supporter you know that what you hope for and what you actually get, can be two entirely different things.

So this is what I’m hoping for against Brighton this weekend…as well as what I’m expecting.

A key match but what will be the outcome?

What I’m hoping for

We pick our best players regardless of their price tag or whether they were bought to the club under Rafa or under the present manager.

What I expect

The same players who have failed to deliver this season will be appearing on the team sheet.

What I’m hoping for

Steve Bruce chooses a system to suit his players rather then trying to get his players to fit his chosen system

What I expect

Dwight Gayle proving that he’s not a winger and Ryan Fraser showing that he’s not a false number nine.

What I’m hoping for

We try to win the game from the opening minute.

What I expect

We try to contain the opposition for the opening hour or so and then desperately search for an equaliser or a winner in the closing stages.

What I’m hoping for

If we do manage to score early in the match we’ll look to score again.

What I expect

If we do score early we’ll then camp in our own half and surrender possession and initiative to the opposition.

What I’m hoping for

If we find the opposition are dominating the play, or are exploiting one of our weaknesses, Steve Bruce will come up with a tactical solution.

What I expect

Steve Bruce standing on the sidelines looking bemused.

What I’m hoping for

Our substitutes being given enough time to possibly alter the outcome of the match and save our season.

What I expect

Joelinton not adding to his one Premier League goal and two assists this season and then Andy Carroll and Jacob Murphy being given a few minutes to salvage our entire season

I hope Steve Bruce surprises me and the team doesn’t live up to my expectations on Saturday!

