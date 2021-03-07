Opinion

West Brom fans divided AND united with comments ahead of playing Newcastle United

Not the best of seasons for West Brom fans.

Struggling badly after promotion and then your club brings in Sam Allardyce, the stuff of nightmares.

West Brom fans have seen their team in a desperate run these past 15 Premier League matches, picking up only eleven points as Sam Allardyce looks to blame everybody but himself.

Only one club down the bottom with an even worse record these past three months, yes Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United with only nine points in the last fifteen PL matches (only two wins in seventeen matches in all competitions), Bruce also somebody who very much is looking to blame anybody but himself. As we saw last weekend after the Wolves game and ‘coward-gate’ that followed.

West Brom fans are both divided and united with their comments (see below) ahead of today’s game.

Divided between those who think relegation is already a certainty, whilst others think a win today and closing to within six points of Newcastle still gives them a faint lifeline.

However, they are united in their desperation to get a win today.

West Brom fans commenting via their West Brom Index message board:

‘Be hard against Newcastle to pick ourselves up after that defeat to Everton, only thing worse than losing is playing well and losing.’

‘I think it’s the perfect game to play after the Everton defeat.

Newcastle are wobbling and have an injury problem.

Bruce’s tactics are predictable and we have some momentum.

If we can score first we can go on to win comfortably.’

‘That was the problem against Everton and we nearly came unstuck against Brighton after we scored first.

We need to score first and then dictate the game, no trying to settle for a 1-0.’

‘This is a really biggie. A few strikers out for Newcastle. Bruce has had a bust up with Matt Ritchie.’

‘Whilst looking much better in recent games, when the onus has been on us to have the ball, we haven’t created loads of chances.

I expect Newcastle will come to protect the clean sheet and look to counter us so we will have to be inventive.

I would be tempted to get someone nearer to and running off of Diagne, who’s hold up play has been good. I think I’d give Grant or Robinson that chance playing sort of advanced on the left with a little more attacking licence.’

‘It’s a must win game, we need Pereira to create chances.’

‘You just know that Dwight Gayle is going to be our nemesis.’

‘You mean pay £35 and queue for 2 hours to ride him…?’

‘So is this the must win game?

If we play anywhere near Thursday’s performance, could see a comfortable victory by more than one goal.’

‘I’m not sure we’re good enough to put consistently good performances together. Poor teams often oscillate a lot. But let’s hope we can.

‘Obviously the last chance saloon door slammed shut a few weeks ago – we’d probably need 20 points from 11 games. Even a top four team would be happy with that. And clearly we are miles away from being a top four team. So it’s not really a “must-win” game – the time for that has long gone.’

‘We went past the point of “must win” some weeks ago. This is absolutely the last chance saloon a draw is useless if we can’t beat this Newcastle team with all their problems then there is no chance of us picking up anywhere near the points required elsewhere there probably isn’t anyway but failure to win is the coffin lid nailed down.

Newcastle will take the draw they probably shouldn’t but a draw from their perspective means they will finish above us and it closes out the bottom two spots and leaves them in a race with Fulham.’

‘If we do beat Newcastle and it is a big IF there is still an outside chance of a great escape and I can also see Newcastle sacking Bruce IF the result goes our way.’

‘You read my mind, this is a massive game for Bruce and anything other than a win will end his time there.’

‘I’ve had this persistent feeling that whilst we seem to have stemmed the flow of goals against ,this will be the match we actually put a few in….I really fancy us to win 3 or 4 nil.’

‘This is a Must Win in two ways 1 The Great Escape though not likely to happen and 2 because Bruce is an Ex Villa Manager so we need to beat him and not look like fools for a guy who couldn’t them promoted with Grealish in the side. We need our boss fro.m the old tried and tested bunch to beat there tried and tested manager this is what this game is Tried and Tested Vs Tried and Tested in other words a Slugfest of boring Football to feast your eyes on a Sunday afternoon.’

‘If we win this, and thats a big IF, then the gap is down to 6 and definitely doable. I reckon we would need to win at least 5 of the remaining 10 though to pull off an escape(Big big ask), but if we end up narrowing the gap by 2pm today it at least makes the end of the season that little bit more exciting.’

