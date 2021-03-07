Opinion

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after West Brom 0 Newcastle 0.

Newcastle United getting a point but very little else to take from this match.

West Brom were woeful and Newcastle United arguably even worse.

As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Dubravka – 7

Held everything and was a calming presence on some difficult set-pieces.

I still feel Darlow was treated poorly but certainly can’t fault Dubravka since his return.

Krafth – 5

Put in a couple of nice crosses but defensively looked really shaky.

Phillips looked like he had the better of him. I would start Ritchie next week.

Lascelles – 6

Uneasy on the ball but won everything in the air. Solid enough.

Clark – 7

An excellent display.

Kept Diagne fairly quiet, passed the ball well.

Our best centre-half on current form.

Dummett – 8

My man of the match.

Made some huge challenges and stifled West Brom’s attacks down our left flank.

Also, like Clark, won some crucial aerial duels.

Hayden – 7

Broke up play when it was needed in midfield, still looks like Bruce is trying to get him to play further up the pitch, which is slightly odd.

However, a good game from our most consistent player.

Shelvey – 6

One of Shelvey’s better games on the ball with his passing usually pretty accurate.

Off the ball, still not covering enough ground.

Nearly created a goal with the well worked corner in the first half.

Willock – 6

Some energetic positive running but on a few occasions should have released the ball quicker.

Forced a smart save from Johnstone in the second half.

Hendrick – 5

Never really offered anything in terms of an attacking threat.

Kept his shape well but was never going to break the opposition lines.

Fraser – 5

Had hustle and effort, maybe a five is harsh.

However, needs to improve his positioning and timing of his runs.

Full marks for effort though.

Joelinton – 6

I actually thought that was one of his better performances this season (yes, I know the bar isn’t high).

One moment in today’s game summed up his career with us so far.

He made a bright run into the channel, held up the ball despite being tightly marked, and laid it off to a teammate.

At that moment though, he showed no effort whatsoever to get into the box.

Some of his hold-up play is decent but you won’t score many if you never get in the penalty area.

Subs:

Gayle – 6

Carroll – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

