Opinion

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

West Brom were woeful, Newcastle United even worse.

Steve Hickey:

“An awful game between two very poor sides. No effort made on our behalf to win.

“The result many anti Newcastle pundits expected, boring as anticipated, as sure as night follows day.

“The perfect storm is still on the horizon but getting closer.

“On another negative note I feel the takeover that we are all yearning for will be swept under the carpet. Arbitration will say there were mistakes made but lessons will be learnt. There’ll be no need to overturn a decision because none has been made.

“It beats me why the Saudi’s don’t legally sponsor an individual to run the club, independent to the PIF. I’m sure Juventus and Real Madrid are such cases.

“Like the storm that Mike Ashley should have seen coming, anyone keen on a takeover should start getting creative or we are doomed.”

Brian Standen:

“Better point for us than them!

“Total lack of skill on display but wow, what a 15 minutes from Joelinton……yeah.

“Flattered to deceive yet again!

“Obviously missed the three main injuries but the defence did ok and Ciaran Clarke was outstanding.

“Limping over the line but it’s still a toxic stagnating situation.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A dreadful game, a dreadful performance.

“Thank god West Brom are appalling with the ball.

“A point is always useful down the bottom but what is the point if that is how we play?”

Billy Miller:

“This was a must win but more than that it was a must not lose.

“That’s the positive to take from this, we didn’t allow West Brom to drag themselves closer to us.

“We will ensure another weekend scrapes by that we can’t mathematically drop into the relegation zone.

“Lets hope Liverpool do us a favour and end their spell as the most hospitable hosts in the Premier League.

“Gayle got his chance today. Coming in with half an hour to spare and playing… central midfield.

“Was Bruce so terrified of a breakdown in communication when trying to change shape that he sent Gayle on in a like for like switch for Hendrick? Was Gayle lacking confidence and sat deeper than intended? Was Willock just so forward thinking that Gayle felt he had to drop in for him?

“All I know is that only once did I see Gayle as the furthest man forward in our formation.

“Oh and then Carroll got 10 seconds to try and shake things up.

“Shambolic!”

Jamie Smith:

“Meh. See my article from yesterday where I suggested alleged coward Bruce would play Joelinton up front and a packed midfield instead of the actual attacking options of Gayle/Carroll and a couple of wingers.

“Predictable, awful.

“Least we didn’t get beat I suppose.”

Dave Punton:

“Steve Bruce didn’t think that was a must win game, fans mostly begged to differ, and it was certainly a must not lose scenario.

“So we come Away with a point added, but massive opportunity missed to go six points clear of Fulham.

“Terrible game, two terrible teams managed by two blokes who make you want to stop watching football.”

Ben Cooper:

“A thoroughly dismal game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes of no chances, no bookings, no entertainment and nothing worth watching.

“Both teams defended reasonably well against a non-existing attacking threat but neither midfield could keep the ball long enough to create any chances, which was fine because neither team had any strikers who looked like scoring.

“In a must win game for both teams, it was a real shame that neither team tried to do so.

“Still, a point is better for United than it is for WBA who are very obviously relegated now.

“Not mathematically, but anyone who saw them today could see they are already down.

“And NUFC? 40 points is looking a long way off now, we will just have to hope that Steve Bruce’s accumulation of points mantra is correct.

“It is an incredibly tough watch though.”

GToon:

“If anyone invents a time machine I’m going to travel back and do something else with that 90 minutes.

“Bruce is an absolute disgrace of a manager.

“He has absolutely no idea.

“We are playing a team essentially relegated and he adopts long ball tactics and then puts the focal point of those tactics on for the last 40 seconds.

“There’s no hiding from that managerial masterclass.

“All the press are free to report on it and the fans free to comment on it.

“If Bruce can’t cope then he knows what he can do.

“From the game I thought Clarke was excellent.

“Dummett looked steady while the usual suspects of Joelinton and co did very little.

“I just wonder what it will take for Bruce to play Gayle or Carroll from the start.

“Gayle was never going to score against Chelsea but he might have done today.

“Carroll can make a difference in long ball games like this.

“Still it’s one game closer to the day Bruce leaves.”

Paul Patterson:

“A point to stumble towards safety but by god it was purgatory.

“No strikers until the last half an hour . . Again?

“Please, no more of this charade.”

Nat Seaton:

“A scrappy 0-0 just about sums up the two teams, they were as poor as us!

“Important for us that West Brom didn’t take the 3 points but we never looked like winning against a team with only 17 points.

“They looked like a relegation team, but sadly so did we…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

