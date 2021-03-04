Opinion

We don’t need a superstar Newcastle United manager

Like all fans, especially those who are old enough to remember him as our captain and then Newcastle United manager, I was really sorry to hear about the death of Glenn Roeder.

Not only did he dedicate a large part of his professional career to our club.

Glenn also came across as a thoroughly decent man and a Londoner who really got Newcastle United and it’s fans.

This is in contrast to a lot of football pundits who don’t seem to have a clue about the club and voice some very strange opinions.

The sort of rubbish they come out with ranges from the usual clichés about us having unreasonable expectations or not liking people because they’re from London, to a new one that I heard a few days ago, which is we don’t like Steve Bruce because he’s not a ‘superstar’ Newcastle United manager.

What was most disappointing, was that this came from Kieron Dyer who used to play for us and should know better.

Glenn Roeder himself disproved two of these theories.

He was a Londoner who was popular on Tyneside and he was definitely more popular than his predecessor, Graeme Souness, who could be seen as more of a ‘superstar’ manager with all the honours he won as a player and the success he had as manager of Glasgow Rangers.

What fans want is a competent Newcastle United manager who is willing to communicate in an honest manner with the supporters and who also ‘gets’ the club.

This would be a description to fit a number of our past managers, from Arthur Cox to Kevin Keegan to Sir Bobby Robson to Rafa Benitez…and I would also include Glenn Roeder on that list.

Unfortunately, it’s not a description of Steve Bruce.

He isn’t competent in getting the most out of his players, unlike say Ralph Hasenhuttl or Sean Dyche, whilst his public pronouncements stretch credibility and make you wonder if he really understands the fans.

As a Newcastle United fan, I don’t really care whether our manager is a ‘superstar’ or not, just so long as he meets these three conditions.

I would be just as happy with an and coming manager such as Thomas Frank, as I would with a ‘superstar’ manager like Jose Mourinho.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely any ambitious manger would want to join a club that’s devoid of ambition, which is why we’ve ended up with Steve Bruce.

