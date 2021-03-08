Opinion

Very interesting comments from West Brom fans about failure to beat Newcastle United

West Brom fans were split before Sunday’s match.

Those who thought the game was already up and relegation a certainty, whilst others still clung to the hope that survival might just be possible.

A win over Newcastle United would have taken the Baggies to six points off safety, however, after failing to beat Steve Bruce’s side the West Brom fans now seemingly united in their acceptance that they are beyond help.

The comments from West Brom fans below are interesting to read, acknowledging how poor and limited their own team are BUT quite clearly thinking Newcastle United are no better.

Little wonder when the opposition are now on a run of only two wins in eighteen games.

The West Brom fans are aggrieved that the Premier League made them play Everton on Thursday night, leaving their players only a couple of days to recover and prepare for this relegation six pointer.

There is a claim in the comments that Newcastle United will be happier with the point BUT after Fulham’s win at Anfield, I think only Steve Bruce will still be claiming / thinking that making minimal attempts to attack such a poor team and coming away with a point, is any kind of great positive result.

West Brom fans commenting via their West Brom Index message board:

‘I’m afraid if we can’t beat this Newcastle outfit, we don’t deserve to stay up.’

‘What a wasted chance to get 3 points.’

‘Awful opposition and we created nothing, I can’t see how anyone could think we played well, other than Yokuslu there was no desire whatsoever.’

‘As much as our quality is poor, Allardyce has to make so much more with what he has. Left the subs far too late and this XI hasn’t created loads of chances and scored many goals; the fact that we don’t have many games left and need to win games, the lack of another approach to score goals is just poor.’

‘That’s us done now.

We need to keep going but that was the game we needed to win to bring the teams above us back within reach.’

‘Didn’t quite do enough to win and failed to take what little came our way.

No lack of effort; just a lack of quality.

It doesn’t now look as if we’ll reach 30 points – it really has been a rotten season.’

‘Everyone looked knackered which i do understand.

Draw is no good to us. Better for Newcastle.

Subs left way too late.’

‘The better team just hopeless in front of goal. Diagne has a lot of positives but he’s frustrating as hell.

Phillips has to score that chance halfway through the second half, cant miss that.’

‘We looked shattered. We played 3 days ago and you don’t make a sub until the 83rd minute pathetic.’

‘Just missing someone to put it in the back of the net. Too many chances gone to waste again.’

‘Just a terrible game. Nothing really happened or was ever going to happen.’

‘Everyone associated with that game was awful.’

‘This is typically british managerial tactics, make us solid, shore up midfield defence and finally work on the front line, all well and good but not appropriate for where we are, WHEN we are, all too late in the season.’

‘That’s relegation confirmed. They were there for the taking today, we just didn’t have enough attacking intent. Subs were too late again and he didn’t really allow us to go all out attack – exactly why I don’t think he’d suit the Championship.’

‘Theres too much moaning IMO. Presumably because people have clung on to this ridiculous great escape hope for so long.

We actually played well today and were much the better side.’

‘Its not or wasn’t ridiculous , Brighton and Newcastle dropping like stones.’

‘Everyone was so leggy the kind of football we played against Everton was never going to happen for us today. We were huffing and puffing early on. PL fixture schedule did us over on this one but what can you do?’

‘Despite looking a lot more assured and secure in defence now, this is why I’d be very hesitant keeping Allardyce on next season. In a must win game, Allardyce couldn’t shake his natural instinct to be safety first.’

‘I am truly surprised that some are classing that as a good performance. I have a good friend who lives and breathes Newcastle. He’s has told me all week that we should and would beat them due to the myriad of problems they have. We never looked like winning. For me that is not playing well.’

‘If we had gone gung-ho, we’d probably have won today, Newcastle were woeful.’

‘I’m not at all sure I agree about what the outcome would have been. We looked decidedly dodgy when Newcastle broke on us, especially in the first half. We’d get picked off, even by Newcastle. But it’s all opinion, though I base it on the hard evidence of 56 goals conceded.’

‘Have to admit I’m very confused by that performance. It wasn’t good, but some on here seem to think it was. We have had our manager moaning for over a week about having to play Thursday and then Sunday but then makes no substitutions until 85 mins.’

‘There does seem to be growing evidence that the old fashioned tactics that worked 20 years ago are less effective now. Warnock managed to get Cardiff up 4 years ago but he was the last old guard English defence first manager to get promoted. There is a growing trend now of forward thinking managers getting promotion, Bielsa and Farke 2 examples.

I’d be hesitant [about Allardyce].’

‘A distinct lack of quality between two poor sides – if we were any decent then this Newcastle side would be relegated. As it happens, today pretty much confirms our relegation.’

‘Well it was a draw and we controlled the game. Newcastle are terrible but we are worse if we can’t beat them.’

‘Story of our season full stop surely. Stats suggest we offer greater threat since Allardyce came in.’

‘Which stats would they be? 10 goals in 13 games before Allardyce, 10 in 15 after his appointment. Some improvement. Total reliance on set pieces and hoping the ball might bounce off the lump up front.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

