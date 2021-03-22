Opinion

This Newcastle United playing system is completely flawed

Newcastle United and in particular, Steve Bruce, still persist with leaving fans asking more questions than answering them at the minute.

I found myself watching Saturday’s game wondering even more what on earth is going on at our club?

This new system the team have adopted, exactly what is working in this system?

We have a Head Coach who keeps talking about his experience in management, how can he not see it is not working?

You don’t need any managerial experience or a UEFA coaching badge to realise that when you have two wins in 20 matches, that something isn’t working. The system is fundamentally flawed, with the players he keeps playing in certain positions…and the only badge I have is a 100mm Swimming badge. Surely playing against different teams, different type of games, different scenarios in games, requires different systems and players.

Why do none of the coaches on the sidelines seem to be giving any directions to the players? They seem to talk amongst themselves, do hand gestures as though to suggest the players should be doing this or that, but nothing ever happens.

I get the feeling Graeme Jones is not allowed to talk to Steve Bruce as he (Jones) seems to only relay any of his messages through Steve Agnew, is Graeme going to become the fall guy for this new system because our manager is incapable of doing the job he is paid to do?

I heard Steve Bruce shouting in the 81st minute: “come on Jonjo, come on Joe (Joelinton), come on Ryan,” we were 3-0 down and the manager had found his voice.

What could our other first team coach Stephen Clemence be possibly showing Jacob Murphy on them iPads they use, as he was about to enter the game as a second half substitution? At this point in the game we were 2-0 down away to Brighton and we are using iPads to show our players what they need to do when coming on, when the message should have been a simple “get us back in the game Jacob.”

I am no dinosaur and I realise football is all about mod cons these days, gone are the days of clipboards, I get that, but come on really, a prayer mat might be more appropriate! The player should be solely focused on what he has to do for the team as he came on, not looking at a computer and something which he probably paid no attention to anyway.

In football we have this thing called training from Monday to Friday normally, excusing any mid-week games. Can all this new system or preparation not be sorted on the training field prior to a game and not just rolling out the same week in week out excuses. We repeatedly hear those immortal words from Steve Bruce after matches, that “we will dust ourselves down and go again,” right now we only seem to be applying dust and nothing changes, so what is happening on the training pitches at Benton to improve us?

I counted several times on Saturday night just how many players Brighton had on the pitch, as at times it looked like they had 21 players to our 11, they just seemed to overrun us in every department and when they tried to play football, seemed to have two or three men spare when they looked for the pass.

Newcastle on the other hand looked like they were playing in concrete, no movement, no ideas and all very rigid. They might as well play with a man down instead of playing Joelinton, who for most the match just stood out on the right wing totally clueless and disinterested in the game, someone who is completely out of his depth as a footballer.

Another waste of the black and white shirt is Jonjo Shelvey, who picks the ball up from our centre halves then just fires it aimlessly forward every time he gets it and gives possession back to the opposition every game, offers nothing to the team and I am sick of people talking about how he is our best passer. I can pass a ball but it doesn’t mean I am professional footballer, he needs to offer more than just passing, which in reality he can’t do either on a reliable basis.

Can our manager or coaches not come up with something better than that, or at least be giving other players a go. It beggars belief that we play the same system / players no matter how bad they have played the previous game, squad rotation is there for giving players a rest but the main reason is to give players the kick up the backside if not performing, competition for places is what drives a club forward!!

The simple game of football hasn’t changed that much in this modern era, let’s not over complicate it, get back to basics – that’s the least we could do right now.

