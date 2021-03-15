Opinion

‘This is why I absolutely despise Steve Bruce’

When the Mackem Manc was appointed, I wrote an article saying how much I despised Steve Bruce.

I can’t forgive that extra 5% he always gave while playing against us for his beloved Man U, or his pitchside celebration when the mackems equalised in injury time.

Those are NOT the actions of a Newcastle fan.

Fast forward 20 awful months and here we are, about to reap what we sow.

His tenure has been the most horrendous unproductive stay I have ever known in 50 years of supporting this lot.

Yeah, we have been relegated before, but never under these circumstances with that clown blowing every penny he’s been given and at the same time exhibiting the managerial ability and tactical nous of a cabbage.

So we stand on the precipice, waiting for Fulham to nudge us into what we all expected. And yet it could have been so different if it wasn’t for the ignorance and arrogance of Steve Bruce.

Look at these last three games. The games that will be remembered in years to come as the games that got us relegated.

Steve Bruce knows the fixture list like he knows the flowering period of daffodils. He knows that barring a miracle we will get turned over as usual by the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Spurs. We’ll probably lose to a resurgent West Ham and Burnley too. So those last three games were vital. And that is why I despise Steve Bruce.

The moronic Manc Mackem blew every chance of survival by playing to avoid defeat. His use of Carroll for the last 40 seconds against WBA was borderline insane. He then kept Carroll on the bench until the last two minutes v Villa.

Does he not realise that Carroll gives us a totally different option up front. He is our out ball. He can hold up the play. He’s the best header of a ball in both boxes and he gives the opposition something to think about when he comes on. We needed to score goals against those teams, to play with two wingers and get the crosses in. The captain even showed Bruce what the team needs and can do when crosses are put in. But to no avail.

Apparently Steve Bruce knows best, while he is “delighted “, “quietly confident” etc etc as the points are dropped and the games slip away.

Oh and the daffodils are in full bloom now Steve and by the time our front three return they will be withered and dead, along with our hopes of staying in this league.

All down to the Corbridge Cabbage.

