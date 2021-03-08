Opinion

This is the set-up that Newcastle United need to switch to before it is too late

There are 101 ways to win a game of football – route one, tiki-taka, high press, park the bus and counter-attack, to name just a few.

I have been involved with and watched football at all levels since I was four (I’m now 28).

I’m sure most fans also feel this way, I really don’t see a style to the way Newcastle United play, nor have I for a long time.

We have never been defensive. We have sat back and been negative but never really defended how say a Mourinho team sets up.

We ain’t attacking with high pressure and forcing the opposition backwards like an in form Liverpool or Man City team, nor do we play counter football like a Manchester United.

We do play a lot of route one but it’s to no effect, not like Burnley or the old Bolton days.

We just plod along in games and hope something falls for us really.

Graeme Jones has come in and yes we hold the ball better, pass a little better, but with the players out injured it really doesn’t suit the other players, so we need an alternative.

We have Andy Carrol and Dwight Gayle in terms of main strikers and the likes of Fraser, Murphy and Ritchie for wide players, at this moment in time.

Steve Bruce is from the days of big and small striker, wide men to deliver a ball in at a decent and regular basis and a hard working back line and two central midfielders willing to work hard up and down. I really don’t see how the management team can’t see how to change.

If it’s not broken don’t fix it, however, when it comes to Newcastle United, at the moment it is a case of don’t fix something even if it is broken.

I’m not a Steve Bruce fan at all, he really ain’t the man for us, nor was Rafa really. I did love having him and he had a plan for the whole club, not just the here and now, which was really refreshing to have. However, we need something a bit more at Newcastle United, like how Saint-Maximin has you when he picks the ball out on the left.

In my honest opinion, we need to switch to a 4-4-2 big and little up top, wide players peppering the ball into the box from deep or high up, two central midfielders up and down running all day putting big tackles in, with a back line well disciplined. Really start penning teams back and I’m sure it will get us to safety.

I don’t really like the formation we play, even when the three key players are back. Wilson doing dog work on the right for no one to be in the box, when we all know he is our most dangerous player in the penalty area.

Newcastle United don’t have to play perfect football, we just need to win games right now.

