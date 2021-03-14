Opinion

The Newcastle United Takeover – What Takeover?

With a Newcastle United Takeover, we were very nearly the world’s richest club.

Then the rug was pulled from under our feet, for a couple of reasons.

Yes the Premier League mishandled things and were awkward but also (and this will be controversial to some), the Saudi Arabians bailed out without adequate explanation or updates.

The lack of communication from them speaks volumes in my opinion.

It’s time for the press to stop talking up ‘the Newcastle United Takeover’, because quite frankly as things stand, there isn’t one.

Pretending there is something close and on the horizon is tiring and frustrating but also contributes to three key drawbacks that continue to harm the club and its fans, I’ll go into this in due course.

Rewind a year.

Like everyone else, I was elated, then concerned, followed by worried and eventually, totally let down. I still held out hope that something could be resurrected, especially as I feel a change of tack, innovative thinking, could have clinched the deal. One person’s name rather than that of the PIF. A trick missed or were they glad to bail out?

Move on a year and the press and media are still full of the Newcastle United Takeover, I say what takeover?

The Saudis are formally paving the way to take over Inter Milan. No owners are going to go into European competition with two clubs.

Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers aren’t going to go it alone, so unless somebody knows something I don’t, there is no Newcastle United Takeover and talk of this should COMPLETELY stop, as its harmful on these three main fronts.

The poor fans, it’s not fair to give false hope and more to the point mislead them.

Mike Ashley, it gives him a perfect excuse to neglect the club and fittingly neglect recruitment and infrastructure. His perfect vision of running a club.

Steve Bruce, whatever you think of him but for ‘the upcoming takeover’, he would have been sacked. A couple of million to save £150m still seems viable to me, takeover or not.

Please for everyone’s own good, forget the Newcastle United Takeover that never was and never will be.

