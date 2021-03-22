Opinion

The cowardice of Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley

The following was sent, for what it’s worth, to Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley.

Newcastle United fans are used to putting up with a lot.

However. we all have our breaking points.

FAO Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley:

Dear sirs,

I have zero hope whatsoever that this, or any other message amongst the hundreds of thousands that will have been emailed, posted or tweeted, will ever reach you, but maybe it’s cathartic for me to at least try in my final throes as a supporter of Newcastle United.

Final throes, because between the pair of you I’m yet another fan who has been left with no choice but to give up. Hope’s gone, pride has gone, you’ve succeeded in nothing but eroding the feelings towards the club to such an extent that it’s utterly pointless even casting a glance in its’ general direction.

Your continued, repeated, relentless mistakes are so bad it’s actually become laughable – thank you for ensuring I have no love left to give and are now providing solid comedy gold with every passing moment. Wise, Pardew, court with Keegan, mugging off Shearer/Rafa, Kinnear, McClaren, Joelinton and now Bruce – it would be almost impossible to do worse if you were trying, and the ignorance that comes with this mind-blowing stupidity defies both logic and belief.

You were given everything, had every opportunity, to leave a lasting legacy on this City, this great club, and have willingly chosen to do the opposite. The dereliction of duty, the negligence and the pain you’ve caused is borderline psychotic and certainly screams of a bizarre vindictive streak – all the more bizarre given the pair of you stood to gain so much from a decent Newcastle United. Instead you have left it to rot, becoming rotten to the core with appalling decisions, incredible obstinance and an utter disdain for people who clearly know far more.

For me, the club has been a corpse for years. Briefly revived like some Frankenstein monster under Rafa, you then willingly let him go (reportedly due to him wanting £6m a year) then replaced him with the serial failure Steve Bruce for that sum of money and more. What kind of ill-conceived stupidity is that? The fact he is being supported for his “loyalty” says it all – what is loyalty, to Mike Ashley? Towing the line, taking the knee, “yessir, yessir, three bags full sir” seems to be all there is to it.

I could go on and on and on, of course. I have been a supporter for around 35 years or so and this email represents my resignation letter.

My son will be supporting someone else, the NUFC merchandise will head deservedly – like the club itself – to the skip. The damage this time appears irrevocable, but let’s be honest – it’s been coming, and it’s deserved. Not for the fans, or the City, but for the owner and the MD.

This rudderless, leaderless mess is careening into relegation (for a third time under this hopeless / hapless direction) and nobody thinks it’s coming back. But all we do now is laugh.

We laugh at Bruce “rolling wa sleeves up” and “dusting waselves down”.

We laugh at the cowardice of an MD unwilling to comment, an owner unwilling to speak.

We laugh at the awful decisions, the £40m spent on Joelinton, the manager talking at odds with his own coach (Jones), the terrible performances, the avoidable disaster.

So thank you both for making this so much easier, and for the many laughs we’ll all continue to have thanks to your Laurel & Hardy approach.

Yours,

Neil

