Survey of fans of Premier League clubs produces stunning standout Newcastle United results

What do fans of Premier League clubs think about what has gone on at their club and their hopes / wishes for the future?

Well, The Athletic have carried out a massive survey of thousands and thousands of their paying subscribers.

The Athletic explaining…’we wanted to discover how the talk of the terraces has translated to the conversations from the couches at all 20 Premier League clubs. Is your club well run? Have they spent well on transfers? Do you want the manager there next season? We decided to find out.’

They asked six questions of supporters at the 20 Premier League clubs, each possible answer to a question was provided with a score ranging from one to five, with one being the most negative response and five the most positive.

These were the six different questions put to fans of the 20 Premier League clubs:

‘Thinks team plays entertaining football’

‘Believes club has spent well on transfers in past 12 months’

‘Believe their club is well run’

‘Think team has chance of winning a trophy by end of next season’

Happy if team’s manager is in charge this time next year’

‘Happiness with club’s performance this season’

In the results of their survey, fans of two Premier League clubs massively stood out.

One was Manchester City and the other one was…?

No prizes for guessing and this is the The Athletic conclusion on the Newcastle United fans:

‘Steve Bruce’s side ranked lowest in five out of the six questions in this survey.

The extent of Newcastle fans’ apparent desolation is also particularly telling.

For example, their approval rating of Bruce in the managers’ table below is half of Sheffield United’s score (a team that currently have a caretaker at the helm), who are cast adrift at the bottom of the Premier League.’

Here are a few of The Athletic tables of results for the various questions:

‘Believe their club is well run’

‘Happy if team’s manager is in charge this time next year’

‘Happiness with club’s performance this season’

Newcastle United fans also rated they club the very worst when asked: ‘Think team has chance of winning a trophy by end of next season’…maybe they weren’t factoring in the possibility of finishing top of the 2021/22 Championship…or maybe they were!

When it came to ‘Thinks team plays entertaining football’, that was obviously a no-brainer for Newcastle fans to rank the Steve Bruce dire offer as the very worst for entertainment.

As for where Newcastle fans did NOT rank their club bottom, that came when asked: ‘Believes club has spent well on transfers in past 12 months’, the NUFC responses putting United a heady 16th best, with Wolves, Sheffield United, West Brom and Burnley fans ranking their clubs lower.

The signing of Callum Wilson in will have been the one that will have most influenced that question I’m assuming.

Steve Bruce has been keen this season to dismiss criticism as coming from a tiny number of ‘keyboard warriors’ who are unrepresentative of the Newcastle United fanbase, Bruce believing / dreaming that the vast majority of ‘true’ fans are very much backing him.

Well, I reckon those Newcastle fans who pay to subscribe to The Athletic aren’t single brain cell idiots who react over the top to the ‘odd’ poor result…as opposed to two wins in the last twenty.

These results I think, do very much represent the mood of Newcastle fans overall.

(Heartily recommend subscribing to The Athletic and I have seen at the moment them advertising a special offer of only £1 per month to subscribe.)


