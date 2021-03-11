Opinion

Stunning result after fans asked Joelinton £40m or Steve Bruce £6.5m worst ever Newcastle signing

The question we asked Newcastle fans on Wednesday was: ‘Who is the worst ever Newcastle United signing – Joelinton at £40m or Steve Bruce at £6.5m?

Steve Bruce signed up on 17 July 2019 at St James Park.

Then only six days later on 23 July 2019, Joelinton swiftly followed him into Newcastle United for a fee of £40m+ from Hoffenheim.

Steve Bruce became the first ever manager or head coach that Mike Ashley had appointed in his 14 years at Newcastle United, who was at that moment in time, in charge at another club.

Steve Bruce also became the first manager (or head coach) where he (Ashley) had been willing to pay compensation to another club.

A prolonged period then followed after the initial headlines about Mike Ashley intending to bring Steve Bruce to Newcastle United, with Sheffield Wednesday insisting Bruce wasn’t going anywhere.

Steve Bruce and the other Steves (Agnew and Clemence) then forcing the issue by walking out on Sheffield Wednesday.

A conclusion reached though when it was confirmed an unspecified compensation fee had been agreed to be paid to the South Yorkshire club by Newcastle United.

Back in July 2019, it was widely reported that £4m compensation had been paid by Newcastle to Sheffield Wednesday for Steve Bruce, whilst others said that figure also included the two Steves, still others saying it was £4m Steve Bruce plus £1.5m for the release from Sheff Wed of the coaching staff.

However, on Tuesday (9 March 2021), the latest accounts were published for Sheffield Wednesday, these accounts covering up to 31 July 2019.

The Sheffield Star reported on these new Sheff Wed accounts and a ‘Confidential Compensation Package’ was included as a payment received, totalling £6.475m (£6,475,000) which was banked in that accountancy period by the Owls.

The Sheffield Star and many Sheff Wed fans believing that this amount of close to £6.5m was clearly the money paid by Newcastle United to secure the services of Steve Bruce and the other Steves.

Football finance experts have also stated that this payment is almost certainly the compensation for Steve Bruce and his coaches.

The Sheffield Star quoted Dr Dan Plumley, a football finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University, who said about this mystery amount in the Sheffield Wednesday accounts:

“Usually it’s linked to the early termination of contracts. More often than not, when you see higher numbers in this it’s a player or a managerial contract.

“We obviously don’t know the full details, as it is stated, it’s confidential. But normally these things are related to contractual obligations for players or managers.

“It’s a payment to Wednesday for a settlement agreement, so in that regard you are safer to assume it’s the manager because it would be Newcastle covering the settlement fee of the terminated contracts.”

So how did the voting go for Newcastle fans, when it came to a question of: What is the worst ever Newcastle United signing?

Well a stunning result and thanks to all those who voted.

The outcome on worst ever NUFC signing:

23% Joelinton at £40m

77% Steve Bruce at £6.5m?

A massive vote ‘in favour of’ Steve Bruce, Newcastle fans watching in dismay his actions and words before and after matches, plus in particular, the shocking results and levels of performance under Bruce.

The question could also have been phrased – ‘Which signing has done the most damage to Newcastle United?’

Would Newcastle United have been in a better position now, with Joelinton never having signed but Steve Bruce still as head coach, or Joelinton still signed but a decent manager appointed instead of Steve Bruce?

Unfortunately, the sad reality is that as things stand, we are stuck with a £40m striker signing with only three goals in 59 PL appearances and who doesn’t even like going into the box, plus the worst ever Premier League manager who has taken charge of the number of games Steve Bruce has.

When you add in the worst owner in the Premier League, the overall picture couldn’t be clearer.

