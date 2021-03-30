News

Steve Bruce uses trusted journalist to put out these key PR messages

Using one of his most trusted journalist friends, Steve Bruce has revealed that he has ‘thought long and hard about his position’ as Newcastle United Head Coach.

Steve Bruce reflecting on his position after two recent events.

The first was the no show at Brighton, where Steve Bruce and his players put on arguably the worst performance (against some hot competition…) of the season. The typical ultra negative tactics from the Head Coach gifting total control to Brighton (who had 75% possession in the first half) and the Seagulls eventually converted their total superiority into goals, winning 3-0 and it could have been far worse for Steve Bruce and his Newcastle team.

None of this was a surprise, it was the same result and performance way back in Newcastle’s first home game of the season, also against Brighton, not a lot, if anything, has changed for the better these past six months. When you consider that Brighton are one of the two clubs Newcastle are (were?) fighting for the final relegation place, even those most loyal to Steve Bruce would (should!) be setting off the alarm bells.

This wasn’t just any defeat though at Brighton, it was one that takes Steve Bruce to a record of two wins in twenty matches these past four months.

The second event for Steve Bruce to reflect on was more recent, a poll (Chronicle) of 14,000 Newcastle fans saw 95% of those voting for Bruce to go now, with nine Premier League matches remaining.

That is quite staggering, no way are there 5% of Newcastle fans wanting Steve Bruce to stay on…(obviously Mackem infiltrators keen to help bring about the possible return of the derbies next season in the Championship).

So what were Steve Bruce’s conclusions about his position at Newcastle United?

Well, here’s a clue, about as many Newcastle fans would agree with what Bruce thinks, as there who voted for him to stay on.

Steve Bruce ‘does not feel there is anyone who can replace him who would do a better job’, quite a contrast to the round about 100% of Newcastle fans who believe nobody could do any worse than the current incumbent.

The Newcastle United Head Coach’s thoughts have been delivered by his trusted close mate Luke Edwards of The Telegraph

Luke Edwards has stated that his Steve Bruce update has come from ‘sources close to’ the Newcastle United Head Coach.

Naturally we all assume that that ‘source’ is Steve Bruce himself…however, even if by some minute chance it isn’t Bruce himself telling his journalist mate direct, we can very much assume that these are PR messages that the NUFC Head Coach is wanting to put out there.

Maybe the key one is Luke Edwards telling the world that Steve Bruce is NOT refusing to resign because he is waiting for a sacking to trigger a £4m ill deserved pay-off for his failure.

Steve Bruce / The sources saying he ‘strenuously denied this’ and that Bruce does not need the money…

Well, Sam Allardyce never needs the money but he never refuses a pay-off, including the one he pocketed for making a total mess at St James Park back at the start of Mike Ashley’s reign 14 long long years ago.

Tellingly though, there is no mention of Steve Bruce refusing to take the £4m pay-off if / when he is sacked.

Bruce’s man from The Telegraph says that Steve Bruce only: ‘…intends to still be in charge of the team at the start of next season, having kept them in the Premier League.’

Newcastle fans are particularly depressed because the overwhelming belief is that if Steve Bruce continues to refuse to resign (with or without a pay-off…), then Mike Ashley would still keep Bruce on, even if stretching his current 2 in 20 to 2 wins in 29 matches by the end of this season and taking Newcastle United into the Championship.

The Telegraph report stating:

‘The Newcastle head coach had a series of talks at the training ground on Monday, including with managing director Lee Charnley, but the club showed no sign of any desire to remove Bruce.’

Well, the simple fact is that Mike Ashley has never shown any timely desire to sack any of the series of desperate stooges he has chosen as manager (or Head Coach…), instead he has reserved that for the trio of decent managers he has accidentally employed, due to desperation at the state of the club thanks to his (Mike Ashley’s) running of it. Ashley very keen to force out Rafa Benitez, Kevin Keegan and Chris Hughton as they weren’t desperate yes men.

With the mood of the supporters and the mess he has made at the club, it is very surreal to imagine Steve Bruce next season standing outside the dugout, with tens of thousands of Newcastle fans finally able to deliver their verdict direct into his ears. As opposed to Bruce this season dismissing criticism as a tiny number of ‘keyboard warriors’ who are unrepresentative (according to him) of the vast majority who think he is doing a good job, at one point Steve Bruce really really embarrassing himself at a pre-match press conference, claiming that he had actually just been reading the latest hefty mailbag of fanmail from Newcastle fans, bizarrely claiming that many supporters in this digital age are getting their quill and ink and pigeons out to write and physically send letters of support to St James Park.

I will leave it to Steve Bruce’s mate from The Telegraph to get to the heart of the issue and the Head Coach’s position at the club.

Edwards summing it up himself via Twitter very nicely before and after the predictable Steve Bruce humiliation at Brighton.

Luke Edwards ahead of the Brighton match – 19 March 2021:

“If #nufc are going to inspire renewed confidence in their ability to pull clear of relegation danger, with Bruce as manager, they have to beat Brighton…”

Luke Edwards in the aftermath of the embarrassingly bad performance and 3-0 defeat at Brighton – 20 March 2021:

“…that’s a result and performance that sacks a manager. Plain and simple. Will #nufc sack Bruce? Dunno and I will not be finding out.”

Yes Steve, 95% (or more…) of Newcastle United fans can’t be wrong, please exit ASAP, don’t pass GO and don’t pocket £4m.

