Steve Bruce to go down in history as most expensive Newcastle United Manager ever seen

I didn’t watch Saturday night’s game at the Amex Stadium for two reasons.

The first is that I don’t have Sky Sports.

Whilst the second reason was that my Wales happened to be on at the same time and they were going for the six nations rugby grand slam.

If I’m being honest, even if the Brighton game had been available to me, I wouldn’t have watched it. You can question me as a genuine fan and make of it as you will, I’m just being honest.

I felt neither of my teams would win and unfortunately neither did, but I feel proud of what Wales achieved in this six nations and although we were beaten in the end (and should have won), it doesn’t matter, as I know everyone involved were committed and giving it everything they had. I couldn’t have asked for more.

Commitment, passion and giving it their all, none of that applies to Newcastle United and hasn’t for a fair while. It was stripped away from NUFC when Mike Ashley bought the club, he continues to find even lower lows year in year out.

This fiasco with Steve Bruce has to be by far the lowest of the lows by far in his ownership. There is absolutely nothing in this Newcastle United team in the slightest that’s uplifting, that gives you a glimmer of hope that things can get better.

It’s been an utter shambles, an absolutely pathetic situation that the club has allowed to happen. Fans have been calling out Steve Bruce for a very long time (myself included) and as far as I’m concerned, we have been clearly proved right. Most of us knew from day one when Bruce was appointed, that it was inevitable this moment would come sometime.

I did actually feel that with the signings made in the summer there was at least no chance of this team going down, however, due to poor management I felt we wouldn’t kick on much as we should have been able to.

I never thought though that things would turn out this bad!

Nobody in their right mind can justify defending Steve Bruce.

He has had 20 months, a net spend of £100m+ and yet this team is even worse than the one we saw in 2015 with John Carver in charge. The football has been horrific since day one , the results may just about have papered the cracks last season, but the luck from last season caught up with Bruce months ago and has fully exposed how inept Steve Bruce really is.

The only luck that hasn’t deserted Steve Bruce yet, is the fact there are still no fans in the ground to voice what they really think of Bruce. He simply has to go, there’s no way he can come back from this.

He helped drive 10,000 away last season and I dread to think how many more that would been this season if things had been back to normal.

We read reports since Saturday’s feeble defeat, of Mike Ashley said to be backing Steve Bruce and seemingly unwilling to sack the NUFC Head Coach. What on earth would it take to wake Ashley up?

I know he doesn’t care about the fans or what they want but surely even he has to look at the bigger picture here .

What on earth is £4m to Mike Ashley to pay off Steve Bruce, if failing to do so then ends up costing Newcastle United their Premier League status and a potential sale 0f the club? If he really wants to sell this club, then he has to protect his asset.

He may hate the idea of accepting he has wasted paying £6.5m to Sheffield Wednesday for the services of Steve Bruce and his backroom staff.

However, if Mike Ashley doesn’t act now, Steve Bruce will go down in history as the club’s most expensive ever manager, when he completes his relegation mission.

It’s just totally ridiculous.

