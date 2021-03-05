News

Steve Bruce tells Sky Sports he is looking for the ‘culprit’…

Keith Downie of Sky Sports reports – Friday 5 March 2021:

‘Steve Bruce confirms training-ground bust-up with Matt Ritchie and and says most disappointing thing is there’s a leak within the training ground. “There is a leak from within and we are doing our utmost to find the culprit.”

Asked Steve Bruce if he regretted blaming Matt Ritchie for Wolves’ goal: “in hindsight, maybe. Yes I could have been better in the post-match interview.”

Steve Bruce says Matt Ritchie has apologised in front of staff and players, and insists he didn’t leak story about Karl Darlow being dropped. “I find that story disgusting. It’s simply untrue and unfair on Karl. If I did that i’d resign tomorrow.”

Very difficult not to have images of Inspector Clouseau (ask your dad) popping into your head, Steve Bruce with his magnifying glass searching the training ground for clues in his attempts to find the ‘culprit’ who is even further exposing what a joke Steve Bruce and the club are.

It all sounds very much more Clueless than Cluedo, especially when relegation is staring the club in the face.

Thursday night saw double strokes of luck for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United, as both Fulham and West Brom lost, when in reality neither deserved to.

Bruce’s master (only?) plan of relying on three teams to do even worse than Newcastle United, is a major worry. We didn’t need any culprit to tell us that.

I can imagine that if Newcastle United lost at West Brom on Sunday, Steve Bruce coming out after the game and saying there were both positives and negatives he could take away from the weekend. Losing to West Brom of course not ideal BUT he has identified the ‘culprit’ who has been making him (Steve Bruce) look even worse than what we already thought.

