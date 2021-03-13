News

Steve Bruce promises no more excuses from now on…after making excuses for Aston Villa

You can’t fault Steve Bruce.

Not for consistency anyway.

On and off the pitch we know what to expect.

After Friday night it is now two win in nineteen matches!

Any manager at any normal club would have been sacked long before now. It makes you wonder just what it would take?

With another ten games left, it isn’t impossible (why would it be when you have only won 2 of 19…) that Steve Bruce will end the season on a run of only two wins in his last twenty nine matches. A run that would all but certainly mean relegation.

However…and this is how truly mental Newcastle United are under Mike Ashley, not only would I say there are no guarantees that Steve Bruce would then be sacked, I actually think he would almost certainly be allowed another year to continue damaging NUFC, only this time in the Championship, which he knows so well having spent half his managerial career there.

Speaking to the club’s own TV propaganda channel after failing to beat Villa, Steve Bruce explaining: ‘We have got players, we have got three of our big players [missing] at the top end of the pitch…In the forward areas, believe me, where you have to create, score a goal, it is why they cost so much money. You know, we have been dealt a cruel blow…but we have to keep having to try and find a way.’

Honestly, you would think this horrific 19 game run had coincided with this trio out for most of it / the season. The truth is though that Callum Wilson was available for 22 of the first 23 PL matches of the season, Allan Saint-Maximin only got injured again in the Wolves match, missing West Brom and Villa, whilst Almiron was named in all of the first 26 PL matchday squads and Bruce actually didn’t select the Paraguayan in eight of the first seventeen PL matches this season.

Steve Bruce was also going to drop ASM for that Palace match in late November only for the virus to ensure he was taken out of the team anyway.

I also find it amusing that Steve Bruce goes on about missing these attacking players who cost loads of money, when Bruce repeatedly says it was he who had the final say in Newcastle spending £40m on Joelinton, yet Bruce has left the Brazilian on the bench in 16 of the last 32 NUFC PL matches.

Steve Bruce making excuses yet again on Friday night but what about moving forward? The NUFC Head Coach adding: ‘With the problems that we have had. I’m not going to keep making that as an excuse…But it has been difficult.’

As I said at the start, you can’t claim Steve Bruce isn’t consistent.

Every single game he says he won’t be making excuses and then…makes excuses.

Once again he has promised not to do it anymore BUT if / when Newcastle don’t beat Brighton, is there a single NUFC fan who believes Steve Bruce won’t be making excuses next Saturday night?

Steve Bruce talking to NUFC TV after Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1:

“We have got players, we have got three of our big players [missing] at the top end of the pitch.

“We have seen Aston Villa without Grealish, one player, the difference it makes.

“In the forward areas, believe me, where you have to create, score a goal, it is why they cost so much money.

“You know, we have been dealt a cruel blow…but we have to keep having to try and find a way.”

Club interviewer:

“Hard to beat, which is a great trait, just need to turn some into wins don’t you?”

Steve Bruce:

“Well, you know, I was pleased in a lot of things tonight because…

“With the problems that we have had.

“I’m not going to keep making that as an excuse…

“But it has been difficult.

“But we will keep trying and bashing away.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Friday 12 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 90+4

Aston Villa:

Ciaran Clark (OG) 86

Possession was Villa 51% Newcastle 49%

Total shots were Villa 15 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Villa 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 2 Newcastle 2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 83), Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden (Carroll 88), Shelvey, Gayle, Fraser (Murphy 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Hendrick, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

