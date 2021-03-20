News

Steve Bruce Newcastle claims ahead of Brighton match – Have now been fact-checked

Steve Bruce has made various claims ahead of the Brighton match.

Talking to the media ahead of Saturday night’s game, the Newcastle United Head Coach keen to get over his agenda.

However, can we take everything that Steve Bruce says at face value…?

With many of his dodgy predecessors who were employed by Mike Ashley, you were often left feeling like…that doesn’t sound quite right.

So with the various journalists apparently not too keen on questioning what Steve Bruce has to say in press conferences, I thought I’d take a closer look.

Here is my fact-checking on the latest Steve Bruce declarations:

“I can understand their [fans] frustration, we haven’t won enough games…” FACT



Only two wins in the last nineteen games in all competitions.

“Over the last seven or eight games, only Man Utd and Chelsea have beaten us…” MISLEADING

Quite bizarre, Steve Bruce said exactly the same last week before the Villa match.

It is untrue, for some reason Bruce refuses to acknowledge Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace, the last seven matches show only one NUFC win, with three defeats and three draws.

“There’s big high expectations here…” MISLEADING

Simply untrue, whilst Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce remain at Newcastle United, the fans have ZERO expectations.

“You get a bad run and ours was December / January…” FACT/MISLEADING

In the Premier League starting with Leeds away in mid December until the end of January, Newcastle Played 10 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 7.

So you it is fact that this was a bad run BUT it isn’t the only one!

When the Premier League record now reads only two wins from the last seventeen (two from nineteen all competitions), this bad run very much continues.

Indeed, if you include the final stages of last season, Steve Bruce has managed only seven wins from the last thirty four Premier League games.

“There are signs we have come out of that [bad run] these past six or seven weeks…” MISLEADING

Only Steve Bruce could claim one win in seven games is some kind of positive, especially when Bruce sends his team out so negatively against a really poor West Brom who are basically already relegated.

Plus, to claim these last three draws as positives is laughable, seen as Steve Bruce for some time had been talking about the Wolves, West Brom and Villa as the ‘winnable’ games that he was looking forward to…

“We are in a fight [to avoid relegation] with six or seven other clubs…” MISLEADING

This is yet another Steve Bruce constant, says it every week. Slightly different wording, most weeks he has been saying that there are six or seven other clubs looking over their shoulder worrying they might go down instead of current third bottom Fulham.

Here is the up to date Premier League table before Newcastle take on Brighton:

No Steve, there are not six or seven other clubs as well as Newcastle, worrying about replacing Fulham and going down with Sheffield United and West Brom.

As things stand, it is only Brighton or Newcastle who are currently under real pressure of being overhauled by Fulham.

If Newcastle were seven points clear of Fulham at this stage of the season like Burnley and Southampton are, there is no way Steve Bruce would be accepting Newcastle are in the middle of a relegation fight.

As for the likes of Wolves, Palace and those above, Steve Bruce is in a minority of one in thinking / hoping he can convince anyone that it is pretty much the whole bottom half of the table who are at risk of relegation.

“I keep saying it’s an accumulation of points.” NONSENSE

I say misleading but this is just nonsense.

Steve Bruce repeats this before and after every match and it is just utter drivel.

Whether you want to win the league or stay in it, everybody has to ‘accumulate’ points…and Bruce’s statement is meaningless.

