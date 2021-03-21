Opinion

‘Steve Bruce needs to go or we’ll be definitely relegated – That was disgraceful. Again.’

Steve Bruce and the boys battered by Brighton…

Following on from Fulham’s defeat on Friday night against Leeds, this fixture at the Amex Stadium was possibly the most important game in the survival fight for both Newcastle and Brighton – a ‘six pointer’ for both teams.

A win would see us climbing above Brighton into 16th, leaving a five point cushion between us and Fulham with a game in hand. A win for Brighton would see them six points clear of the drop zone, four ahead of Newcastle United

The importance of the game was clear, so, surely, Steve Bruce, the Guardiola of Tyneside, could formulate a plan to get a result…

After all, to quote Steve Bruce directly, we were ‘unbeaten in three…’

Let’s not sugar coat it though, three points from the previous five games with three goals scored. Hardly prolific. That being said, Brighton had only accumulated four points and five goals in their last five.

Dare I push the boat out and say this is a winnable game, even under current squad circumstances?

I can’t deny I was disappointed to see Jonjo Shelvey start today’s match. After his last performance, I personally didn’t think he should be getting near the first team again. Especially knowing Murphy was on the bench – Murphy who contributed more in 10 minutes than the rest of the squad all game.

Thankfully for Jonjo, there were a number of contenders for worst on the pitch, but he was definitely up there again. On a brighter note and, something which gave me optimism – seeing Almiron back in the team.

That optimism was swiftly shattered. If you read the possession statistics for the first half, 75% – 25%, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we were playing prime Barcelona. Newcastle and Steve Bruce started as they meant to go on; No attack, no threat, no purpose, no desire, no hope, no ambition, no pride, no energy, no clue. Kind of like 10 little goldfish in a bowl, mindlessly wandering around, without any idea why or how.

Brighton on the other hand were fantastic. And played some eye catching football at times. Again, with the way we strolled around the pitch, you’d almost be forgiven for thinking that we were safe and Brighton were the only ones on the pitch fighting for survival.

Miraculously, we managed one shot on target in the entire game. Of course, if you have had the unfortunate pleasure of listening to Paul Merson as of late, you’d know that we’d already be screaming at the television purely because we’re not top six and at least one goal up inside 20 minutes.

It pains me to say, Paul, that all we really want is to play football like…Brighton.

That being said, I remained faithful to our coach. And, being a couple of goals down, Steve Guardiola decided to keep his TWO strikers on the bench and introduce Sean back pass – Truly the mark of a genius.

Something that sincerely worries me is that Steve Bruce is adamant he won’t walk away. Insistent he’s the right man to steer us to safety. I recall another manager who had the exact same narcissistic views. And we went down.

And let’s not forget, Steve Bruce inherited a MID-TABLE finishing team. A team which then added 100 million worth of players to it.

Quite frankly though, I don’t think we deserve to stay up. We are absolutely appalling and that performance was disgraceful. Again.

There is only one man to blame. And we (fans) have said this all season.

Steve Bruce needs to go or we’ll be definitely relegated.

He might well be a nice person as pundits repeatedly tell us…but that counts for nothing when the football played is so dire. Which it has been, all season.

If Steve Bruce doesn’t get sacked following this performance, I honestly have lost all hope – the hope I had left – in Newcastle United. Because you must ask, if this is how we play against Brighton, one place above us, then how do we expect to pick up ANYTHING against Leicester and Man City et al.

And, just when you think things can’t get worse. It is very likely we will be now playing the upcoming games with Jeff Hendrick in midfield.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 20 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

Trossard 45+3, Welbeck 51, Maupay 68

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 66% (75%) Newcastle 34% (25%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Brighton 3 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquill0, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock (Murphy 62), Hayden (Hendrick 45+2), Shelvey, Almiron (Sean Longstaff 76), Fraser, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Gayle, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

