Opinion

Steve Bruce might not be wired up quite right – The evidence

All this criticism of Steve Bruce may just be proved to be unfair…

It could well be that the poor man does not have both oars in the water, or be wired up quite right.

When things are going badly on the field, most proper managers will cancel days off and increase training, Bruce does the opposite.

When we are desperate to score goals, Steve Bruce plays without an out and out striker as against Wolves, despite two strikers being on the bench.

When we started plummeting down the table Bruce blamed the fans, the press and more recently the players.

Despite four coaches in the dugout, including himself, Steve Bruce blames Ritchie for the team leaking a goal against Wolves.

He never has a bad word to say about “ Mike” despite “ Mike” being the root cause of ALL NUFC evils.

These are the actions of a deluded “manager” who has never been known as a successful manager and it is now too late to get someone else in and get rid of him, in a bid to save us from relegation.

We are now solely dependent on Fulham and West Brom doing worse than us and that is just not acceptable.

Steve Bruce will parade like a World Cup winner if we don’t take the drop and that will be good enough for FCB to keep him in the manager’s job for another go at finishing fourth bottom next season.

