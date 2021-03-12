News

Steve Bruce in betting to be new Sheffield United Manager after Chris Wilder departure

Chris Wilder has left Sheffield United according to Sky Sports.

Friday morning they have announced as breaking news that manager and club have parted company.

For some time Sheffield United have been seen as relegated, only waiting for it to be mathematically certain.

After a six months run of 20 Premier League games featuring eighteen defeats, two draws and no wins, the last 17 of those games the first 17 of this 2020/21 season, Sheffield United won their first game of the season in January beating Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

It is expected that Friday afternoon will see the news formally confirmed, the rest of the media including the BBC amongst others, now backing up the Sky Sports exclusive.

So late in the season, people may question why now? Sky Sports say that Chris Wilder has long been unhappy due to the failure of the Blades to back him with his preferred signings.

Sky Sports and others are reporting that Paul Heckingbottom will take temporary charge, he has been looking after the Sheffield United reserves (Under 23s) this season.

Never slow to react to this type of news, the bookies have been quick to offer prices on who will be the permanent replacement for Chris Wilder, with a certain Steve Bruce featuring in the betting…

Next Sheffield United Permanent Manager Odds from BetVictor:

Paul Heckingbottom: 5/4

Neil Lennon: 8/1

Frank Lampard: 10/1

Eddie Howe: 10/1

Danny Cowley: 14/1

David Wagner: 20/1

Mark Hughes: 20/1

Steve Bruce: 20/1

Valerien Ismael: 20/1

John Terry: 20/1

Martin O’Neill: 20/1

Sheffield United was Bruce’s first job as a manager and after only one season (1998/99) he resigned.

I have to say though, surely Sheffield United fans have suffered enough this season, without waking up one morning to find Steve Bruce has returned 22 years after walking away from them.

However, as a Newcastle United fan, with a heavy heart, I wouldn’t want Newcastle to stand in Steve Bruce’s way if he wants to go…

Interesting to look at the last few months of form and over the last 16 Premier League games, this is how the six clubs in the relegation fight have got on:

Burnley Won 5 Drawn 5 Lost 6 GF 14 GA 18 Points 20

Fulham Won 3 Drawn 9 Lost 4 GF 10 GA 11 Points 18

Brighton Won 3 Drawn 7 Lost 6 GF 12 GA 17 Points 16

Sheffield United Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 11 GF 11 GA 24 Points 13

West Brom Won 2 Drawn 6 Lost 8 GF 11 GA 31 Points 12

Newcastle United Won 2 Drawn 4 Lost 10 GF 13 GA 28 Points 10

Yes, Steve Bruce with the very worst form, Sam Allardyce second worst over the last 16 PL matches, with Chris Wilder only third worst in these last three months.

