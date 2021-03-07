News

Steve Bruce ‘delighted’ as Newcastle United make it 2 wins in last 18 matches

I was steeling myself for the nonsense Steve Bruce would come out with if Newcastle United scraped a lucky 1-0 win at West Brom.

The embarrassing media letting it happen, as they do pretty much every week, quite unbelievable the easy time they give Steve Bruce when he is doing such a woeful job at St James Park.

However, I wasn’t really prepared for Steve Bruce trying to do this after such a woeful performance against West Brom, with such little attacking intent and a potentially very damaging result.

Yet here he is, actually even making stuff up that doesn’t even get challenged despite being factually incorrect: ‘In the last six games we have won two and drawn two, only losing against Man United and Chelsea. So it was vitally important to make sure that we kept the run going.’

Actually, it is three defeats as Palace won at St James Park before the fortunate win against Southampton (NUFC only had four shots in target in the 3-2 win and Southampton helped in all three goals with woeful defending) in the last six matches AND indeed, the last five games before today had seen three defeats, a draw against Wolves and that win over Saints.

Justifying why he was so negative and played with no strikers, Steve Bruce claimed: ‘I think it was important not to disturb the shape that we’ve been playing in the last six weeks or so. If we had played Andy [Carroll] and Dwight [Gayle] then we would have had to change the whole set-up. I don’t think we had time to do that.’

Steve Bruce so positive about everything today and saying he was ‘delighted’ with the spirit / attitude shown by his players. Yet reality is that Newcastle were playing the second worst team in the Premier League who are all but down already, West Brom had also conceded 33 goals at home this season, 11 more than anybody else, yet Steve Bruce refuses to let his team go on the attack. Woeful.

As I say, incredible that the media are so soft on him and don’t take Steve Bruce to task on anything, this is now only two wins in eighteen matches with twelve defeats included in that and four draws, two wins in three months – how can that point not even be raised???

Steve Bruce speaking after a dreadful 0-0 draw against West Brom:

“In the last six games we have won two and drawn two, only losing against Man United and Chelsea.

“So it was vitally important to make sure that we kept the run going.

“I was delighted with their attitude and spirit.

“We showed a real desire to get something out of the game.

“In terms of the problems we have had, in terms of injuries not rows, it was important.

“We have been hamstrung a bit with [injuries to] big players at the top end of the pitch.

“For their effort and attitude I could not ask for anything more.

“With Newcastle United, things seem to get blown out of proportion.

“Rows happen every other day at every other club up and down the country.”

“That little bit of quality at times we lacked a bit but that is what you pay money for.

“Where we have invested over the last few months, unfortunately they are all injured.”

Steve Bruce asked why he played no strikers…?

“I think it was important not to disturb the shape that we’ve been playing in the last six weeks or so.

“The players are getting used to the way we want to play.

“So I thought it was imperative we stuck with that.

“Joe Willock has played number ten on many occasions throughout his career at Arsenal.

“So with the problems we have, it was a case of trying to find a way of winning the match and not disrupting the way we have been playing too much.

“If we had played Andy [Carroll] and Dwight [Gayle] then we would have had to change the whole set-up.

“I don’t think we had time to do that.

“We are getting used to playing in a certain way.

“It is the way I want to play but unfortunately, having come up with the system, we have been struck down by the loss of [Miguel] Almiron, Callum [Wilson] and Allan [Saint-Maximin].

“It has been very difficult to try to replace them.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

