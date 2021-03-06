News

Steve Bruce blusters ‘This so-called journalist has had his 24 hours’

Just a normal week at Newcastle United, a player calling the NUFC Head Coach a coward and then having refused to see him until three days later, 60 year old Steve Bruce responding by barging into Matt Ritchie with his shoulder at the training ground.

Ritchie furious that Steve Bruce had blamed him for the Wolves equaliser for not passing instructions on to other players, Bruce going down this scapegoat line despite the fact Jonjo Shelvey had taken a quick free-kick just a few seconds after Ritchie stepped onto the pitch, making it impossible for the other players to be told where they needed to switch position to.

Wolves equalising within 60 seconds and two points dropped, with ‘coward’ Steve Bruce as usual refusing to take any responsibility himself.

For Steve Bruce on Friday, three days after his confrontation with Matt Ritchie, he (Bruce) had his eyes on yet another scapegoat, journalist Craig Hope of The Mail, who had the exclusive on what had happened.

Steve Bruce has had previous with Hope, as he has been one of the very few journalists prepared to challenge Bruce’s shambolic time in charge at Newcastle United.

Revelling in the fact that he (Steve Bruce) and Mike Ashley have now banned Craig Hope, Bruce was keen to use his pre-West Brom press conference to try and rubbish the journalist, Declaring…’You know, this so-called journalist has had his 24 hours. He has been live on the radio and given the airtime that he craves.’

No doubt many many Newcastle fans when reading / hearing this, will have been shouting (in their heads) about this ‘so-called manager (head coach)’ that we are stuck with.

On a staggeringly bad run of 17 games that includes 12 defeats and only two wins in the past three months, Steve Bruce no doubt loving the fact that he can bluster about being supposedly wronged by a journalist, rather than have to face up to the appalling job he has done at Newcastle United.

Only three points above the relegation zone, it will be interesting to see what happens with our so-called head coach and what he has to say (who to blame this time), if he makes it only two wins in eighteen games at West Brom on Sunday, especially if that includes 13 defeats.

Steve Bruce speaking ahead of the West Brom match after the banning of journalist Craig Hope from The Mail, after he exposed what had happened between Matt Ritchie and the NUFC Head Coach:

“All the tittle tattle and the nonsense, I can’t get myself embroiled with it.

“You know, this so-called journalist has had his 24 hours.

“He has been live on the radio and given the airtime that he craves.

“So you know, he has had his 24 hours.

“We are disappointed because unfortunately, around us we have somebody leaking stuff to a national newspaper.

“But we will use it and I will use it and I am absolutely 100% behind the players.

“I have seen that in the last few weeks, we have played very well over the last few weeks, [but] it has gone unnoticed.”

