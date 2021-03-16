Opinion

Steve Bruce astonishing run compared to other past Newcastle United managerial greats

Steve Bruce has been hitting the headlines.

The Newcastle United Head Coach on a remarkable run of form.

The most remarkable thing of all about it of course, is how on earth has Steve Bruce kept his job?

This is of course though the world of Mike Ashley, a world where so often, little makes sense.

So, how does this Steve Bruce astonishing run compare to other past Newcastle United managerial greats?

Sam Allardyce – 22 October 2007 to 9 January 2008:

Played 13 (all competitions) Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 8

Allardyce was just getting into his stride, terrible football and the results quickly matching up to it.

One of Mike Ashley’s best moments (not difficult), sacking this chancer and leaving plenty of time for Kevin Keegan to get the team back on track and ensure no relegation. Though once it came to Keegan’s first transfer window we all found out just how devious Ashley had been, secretly giving Dennis Wise the final say ahead of KK.

Joe Kinnear – 27 September 2008 to 7 February 2009:

Played 21 (all competitions) Won 4 Drawn 9 Lost 8

Sadly, it took a heart attack to take the NUFC management baton away from JFK.

Mike Ashley determined to keep his friend and drinking partner in place no matter what. Kinnear’s time in charge being the key factor in the eventual relegation that crazy season.

Alan Pardew – 18 August 2012 to 29 January 2013

Played 24 (all domestic competitions) Won 4 Drawn 6 Lost 14

Only at Newcastle United.

After a fifth place finish the previous season, Mike Ashley and Alan Pardew almost managed relegation the next.

Ashley refusing a penny of net spend in summer 2012 to try and build on the surprise fifth place, the team under Pardew then in disarray.

A quite bizarre signing frenzy in January 2013 saw five French players bought, including three internationals.

That eventually proved enough to help Pardew and Newcastle, only just, stay up. Safety reached with victory at QPR in the final away game of the season.

John Carver – 1 January 2015 to 24 May 2015

Played 19 (all competitions) Won 2 Drawn 4 Lost 13

Carver almost achieved the impossible. Relegation from what looked a completely safe position when Alan Pardew walked out mid-season.

One of the two wins a 3-0 away victory at Steve Bruce’s Hull City.

What would prove his final match in charge was his 20th, bringing only a third victory, the last day of the season seeing PL safety at last reached thanks to a Jonas Gutierrez MOTM goalscoring performance against West Ham.

Even Mike Ashley realised that summer he couldn’t let John Carver continue but just look who he got in next…

Steve McClaren – 9 August 2015 to 5 March 2016

Played 28 (Premier League only) Won 6 Drawn 6 Lost 16

Mike Ashley bringing in McClaren who had been sacked by Championship Derby County.

Leaving it far too late to sack him and Rafa then having to launch a recovery mission.

Steve Bruce – 12 December 2020 to 16 March 2021 (and counting)

Played 19 (all competitions) Won 2 Drawn 5 Lost 12

When will it end?

