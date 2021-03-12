Opinion

Steve Bruce – 5 conditions to be met before agreeing to leave Newcastle United

What will it take to get Steve Bruce out of St James Park.

The shameless one says there is no chance of him resigning no matter how many games Newcastle United lose, he will only go if Mike Ashley removes him.

Newcastle currently on a dismal run of two wins in eighteen matches (all competitions) and now teetering on the brink of relegation.

With still over 15 months of his Newcastle deal remaining, just what will need to happen for Steve Bruce to be gone?

Luckily, my ‘mole’ has burrowed into the NUFC training ground and found the following inside Steve Bruce’s desk, impressive use of crayons…

The five conditions Steve Bruce needs to have met before agreeing to leave Newcastle United:

Find out who the mole is

Nothing would make Steve Bruce happier, after somebody inside the club, almost certainly a player, told the outside world what had happened after Matt Ritchie took exception and called Bruce a ‘coward’ after he (Bruce) refused to take any responsibility for the failure to beat Wolves. Bruce had blamed Ritchie for the equaliser, saying he hadn’t passed instructions to other players quickly enough, despite Shelvey taking a quick free-kick just a few seconds after Ritchie stepped on the pitch.

Steve Bruce after the 1-1 draw with Wolves on 27 February 2021:

“There’s no denying that I’ve had a row with Matt Ritchie…but that happens up and down the country every other week.

“If that’s wonderful journalism (Craig Hope of The Mail revealing what happened) , then fair enough.

“The point for us is that amongst us we have a leak which deeply upsets me.

“It borders on treason. It is wholly disgusting.

“It leaks into the media and causes a frenzy which, at this particular time, with a big game coming up, we could do without.

“Unfortunately, he (Craig Hope) has a source in and around the club, who obviously feeds him, that is the most disappointing thing.

“We are all looking into to try and find out the culprit.

“The source has to be someone from within.

“Unfortunately, it happens too often. That’s the biggest disappointment for us all and we will try our utmost to see who it is.”

Steve Bruce believing that catching the ‘mole’ is by far the most important thing, rather than acknowledging what a mess he (Steve Bruce) had made of things and taking some of the blame himself.

Get it in writing from Mike Ashley that Craig Hope’s ban from Newcastle United is a permanent one

In the aftermath of ‘Molegate’, Steve Bruce banned Craig Hope of The Mail.

His (Hope’s) only crime exposing what had gone on at the club with a great scoop, a story Steve Bruce admits was true.

The problem for Steve Bruce is that he is so used to most of the media ignoring how hopeless he is and blindly praising their mate, Craig Hope one of the very few who has challenged Bruce’s shortcomings throughout his 20 months in charge (so far…).

Agree a bigger pay-off with Mike Ashley than he has ever had previously in his managerial career

Steve Bruce has now said at numerous press conferences that he refuses to resign.

Instead the NUFC Head Coach looking for a massive pay-off.

Win three Premier League matches in a row

Steve Bruce hasn’t won three Premier League matches in a row since with Wigan Athletic in January 2009.

That’s right, in over 12 (TWELVE) years of trying Brucey hasn’t managed to repeat this remarkable feat.

For Newcastle United, so far the best Steve Bruce has done is two PL wins in a row, this season (2020/21) managing that achievement (two in a row) just once.

Currently of course, Steve Bruce is on a remarkable run of only two wins in 18 games (all competitions), a run that would have seen him sacked at any normal club some time ago.

Finish higher in the Premier League table at NUFC than Rafa Benitez achieved

Despite Mike Ashley refusing to properly support him in any reasonable way in the transfer market after promotion, Newcastle finished tenth in the top tier under Rafa Benitez in 2017/18.

In his entire 23 years managerial career, Steve Bruce has never once finished higher than tenth in the Premier League…

***On reflection, Steve Bruce now says he will be happy with the achievable first three!!!

