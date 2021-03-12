News

Steve Bruce 2 wins in 19 now “There is no question, managing Newcastle is always difficult”

Steve Bruce leads a charmed life.

Has there ever been a manager (or head coach) who has been given such an easy ride by the media, despite such a woeful record?

On a run of only two wins in eighteen games, Newcastle fans were yet again left baffled by the NUFC Head Coach’s set up and tactics.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles rescued a point in the 94th minute, scoring in consecutive home matches.

As for his £40m striker, Joelinton has now scored three goals in sixty Premier League appearances, just the one PL goal this season, Steve Bruce insisting the Brazilian is ‘performing as well as he can do…’

As for his own performance and this pathetic run of two wins in nineteen matches now, Steve Bruce falls back on an old favourite(s): ‘There is no question, managing Newcastle is always difficult. There’s a huge spotlight, we’ve got a magnificent support which is demanding of course, and that’s the way it should be.’

Exactly how are the fans demanding? Is expecting better than two wins in nineteen matches ‘demanding’???

As for ‘managing Newcastle is always difficult’, that is quite embarrassing, did Kevin Keegan or Sir Bobby Robson claim that (make excuses)? Of course not, it is only the poor clueless managers who would come out with something like that.

Only ten games left and that match at Brighton next weekend looks huge.

Results this weekend will determine whether Newcastle United go into that game already in the bottom three.

Steve Bruce reflects after Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1, talking to BT Sport:

“Arguably we have had the best opportunities, the best chances, so I suppose…the goal that they score is a bit of a fluke.

“The one thing you then have to do is still show a little bit if desire and hunger to get back into it and we’ve done that.

“We have managed to scrape something out of it but we at least deserved that.

“He (Joelinton) has come in for a lot of criticism but he has contributed to the team and his performance today…

“Of course, he needs to score a goal and be a bit of a hero for once.

“That hasn’t quite happened for him but he’s performing as well as he can do and I’m sure there is a goal or two around the corner.”

‘No wins in five now, what is the feeling with ten games to go?’

“It’s still ten games, it’s still ten games and you know, we are unbeaten in our last couple, which yes we would have loved to have won one of them, that helps, we still have to show the same attitude and our big players are around the corner maybe in the next couple of weeks, that would certainly help, because we have been a bit hampered.

“To miss one is cruel enough but when you are missing three, you know, that gives us something to focus on.

“I’m still convinced we’ll be OK.”

‘You have experienced tough times as a manager before, how difficult as a fan have the last few weeks been?’

“Well I mean, look, you are gaining from your experience.

“There is no question, managing Newcastle is always difficult.

“There’s a huge spotlight, we’ve got a magnificent support which is demanding of course, and that’s the way it should be.

“But look, I’m ready for the challenge, I have been around the block a long time and them experiences I hope will prove vital.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Friday 12 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 90+4

Aston Villa:

Ciaran Clark (OG) 86

Possession was Villa 51% Newcastle 49%

Total shots were Villa 15 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Villa 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 2 Newcastle 2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 83), Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden (Carroll 88), Shelvey, Gayle, Fraser (Murphy 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Hendrick, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

