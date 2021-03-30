Opinion

Spurs fans want Jose Mourinho out and yet it’s the Newcastle fans who are deluded?

Newcastle v Tottenham at St James Park is a fixture NUFC haven’t won since the the final day of the 2015/2016 season.

We may have been already relegated but it turned out to be the best performance of the season.

The Newcastle fans played their part, singing Rafa Benitez’ name and creating the electric atmosphere that convinced him to stay on and have a proper go in getting the club out of the latest mess that Mike Ashley and his sidekick Lee Charnley were responsible for.

Almost five years later and we are nearly back to square one.

Newcastle United may not be already relegated this time…but we are now favourites to go down ahead of Fulham and face a far superior Tottenham team chasing a European spot.

I’ll be honest, I have never liked Jose Mourinho. His personality comes across as arrogant, he likes to complain and the style of football he plays is fairly dull.

Whether I like him or not though, he has proven himself a world class manager when giving backing.

I’m also not keen on Tottenham as a club and after having read recent comments making clear a lot of Tottenham fans want to see the back of him, I find it quite laughable to be honest.

This is Tottenham now, a club that hasn’t won the league in 60 years, no FA cup in 30 years.

A club that has won nothing apart from a couple of League Cups in the Premier league era, yet the Spurs fans want rid of a manager that has won pretty much the lot. A manager who has more honours to his name than Spurs have put together since they last lifted the league title.

Funnily enough though, I don’t hear or see Spurs fans getting branded with the deluded tag, something which Newcastle fans seem to get from rival fans and the clueless pundits on a weekly basis over Steve Bruce.

The same Steve Bruce with the lowest win ratio in Premier League history of anybody to have taken charge of that many games.

The same Steve Bruce that’s lost 204 of 459 Premier league games he has taken charge of.

The same Steve Bruce who relegated Birmingham City and Hull City , the same Steve Bruce who would have done the same at Sunderland if they hadn’t sacked him mid-season.

Every fanbase may well be entitled to their opinions…but I’m sick and tired of hearing and reading about how Newcastle fans are too demanding, ungrateful and expecting too much.

As I say, I really don’t like Jose Mourinho but I’d be more than happy to drive Steve Bruce myself, drop him off in North London, pick Jose up and drive him up to Newcastle, before driving back home to South Wales.

Spurs may not be currently in a Champions League spot in the Premier League but they have no given right to feel entitled to play European football every season.

I don’t see any justification in wanting a proven winner in Jose Mourinho out the door, particularly as they are still sixth and have won four of their last five PL matches, only three points off fourth.

Yet it is supposedly Newcastle fans who are the ones asking too much, wanting to be better than just (possible) survival and playing a decent brand of football, as well of course not having to endure runs of only two wins in twenty games (and counting).

Delusion, some people don’t know the meaning of the word.

