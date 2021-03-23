News

Sky Sports – Former Newcastle United winger set to be named new Aberdeen boss

Stephen Glass is set to be named as the new manager of Aberdeen, with Celtic captain Scott Brown the favourite to be named as his assistant.

Sky Sports reporting that the announcement is imminent, with the 44 year old former Newcastle United and Aberdeen winger replacing Derek McInnes who left the Scottish club earlier this month.

In August 2018, Stephen Glass started working at MLS side Atlanta United’s Academy, a quick promotion then seeing him named in January 2019 as head coach of Atlanta United’s reserve side.

There are close ties between Aberdeen and Atlanta United, with the MLS side’s president, Darren Eales, also sitting on Aberdeen’s board, while Aberdeen’s chairman, Dave Cormack, is based in Atlanta.

Stephen Glass was signed by then Newcastle United boss Kenny Dalglish back in 1998 and made 42 appearances altogether in his three years at the club.

The winger coming on as a sub in the 2-0 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United in 1999.

Good luck to Stephen Glass on his imminent appointment with Aberdeen.

