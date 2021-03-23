Opinion

Simon Jordan is even now wavering on Steve Bruce as the inevitable draws close

Simon Jordan is a self-appointed leader of the Steve Bruce cheerleaders.

So many journalists and pundits having loyally stuck up for their mate, with failed former Crystal Palace owner Jordan at the very forefront of having defended the indefensible.

However, the worm has turned, with even Simon Jordan now sending out distress signals regarding Steve Bruce’s position at Newcastle United.

The Talksport pundit still launches a kind of continuing defence of his friend.

Simon Jordan making out that it was always an impossible job for Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

That Mike Ashley is the main problem at NUFC, that the fans never wanted Bruce at the club, that the players should be doing better and taking responsibility, that many fans are reluctant to give any credit to the Head Coach and even credit Graeme Jones with the only two wins in the last twenty matches, against Southampton and Everton.

All of these things that Simon Jordan points to are true, to a greater or lesser extent, but….

As well as the above, Jordan also now has finally accepted that Steve Bruce is part of the problem as well.

Not to the extent that the fans see it of course, when Bruce has had nearly two years at the club and things just get worse and worse, plus he has been backed with £100m+ net spending on the squad.

Simon Jordan now thinking that Mike Ashley has to accept a decision needs to be made as to whether he (Ashley) is better off with, or without, Steve Bruce.

The pundit accepting now that Bruce has made dubious choices / decisions and ‘you are in a territory where Steve hasn’t done enough.’

Well Simon Jordan, I have to give it to you, you gave it your best shot at defending Steve Bruce, coming out with some quite ridiculous arguments in defence of the NUFC Head Coach, but now you have at last accepted the inevitable reality…

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport:

“Steve Bruce is moving to the territory of red line…you are at the point where as an owner you are looking very very carefully at whether you’d be better off with or without him.

“Four or five weeks ago, to certain Newcastle fans, the reasons why they beat Everton were because of Graeme Jones.

“The reasons why they beat Southampton was because of Jones’ inclusion and they will have a closed mind.

“I look from a Newcastle perspective and you are in a territory where Steve hasn’t done enough.

“The players aren’t good enough in my view…but he as a manager has made choices and said things in the media that I would be uncomfortable for him to have said.

“Uncomfortable for him to have felt the necessity to say: ‘I am doing it my way, the gloves are off!” because that leads you to one conclusion – it leads you to ridicule and parody.

“You can say that to the players and in private, you don’t need to say it to the media – that is a reaction.

“Newcastle were dreadful in that [Brighton] game and they have been dreadful in other games…and at what point does professional pride kick in for these players?

“And at what point does it become all about the manager?

“There is a balance to be had.

“My view is that I don’t know why he [Steve Bruce] wants to be there.

“They didn’t want him there in the first place, they wanted [Rafa] Benitez or anyone that flies in the face of Mike Ashley.

“They don’t want Ashley there, he is the central theme, and anybody that Ashley appoints that doesn’t go against Ashley, Newcastle fans are going to dislike.

“So I don’t know why he [Bruce] wanted to go there in the first place, besides he couldn’t resist the temptation of managing his home club.”

