Seismic shift in Premier League relegation odds – Newcastle now favourites to go down

VERY interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after the first two matches on Sunday afternoon.

The final games / results of the weekend that affect the relegation battle.

For Newcastle United fans, it is something that they have seen coming for a long long time.

For Steve Bruce, even an hour or so ago he didn’t see it coming.

The Newcastle United Head Coach telling himself and all of his mates in the media, what a brilliant job he’d done by boring us to death with a 0-0 draw at West Brom.

The Baggies already relegated in reality and having conceded 33 goals at home, 11 more than the next worst club. Yet Steve Bruce proud of his shockingly negative tactics against a woeful opposition, managed by an an almost as bad manager in Sam Allardyce.

This game at West Brom was arguably Newcastle’s easiest remaining match of the season, as even Sheffield United have been in better form these past three months.

That terrible match followed by an excellent performance and win for Fulham at Anfield. A surprise but not a massive surprise, that makes it six home defeats in a row for Liverpool in the league, which include 1-0 defeats to Brighton, Burnley and Fulham.

This the the updated Premier League table, how it looks now on Sunday afternoon following the Newcastle and Fulham results:

Now we have the updated Premier League relegation odds from Betfair on Sunday after the Newcastle and Fulham results:

1/100 Sheffield United

1/50 West Brom

1/1 Newcastle United

17/10 Fulham

11/2 Brighton

13/2 Burnley

45/1 Crystal Palace

50/1 Southampton

Steve Bruce and Newcastle United not even needing to actually fall into the bottom three to become favourites to go down along with Sheffield United and West Brom.

The bookies and punters aren’t daft, they don’t just look at the league table, they look at performances and the form over a longer period…

Steve Bruce is being allowed to have every chance by Mike Ashley of relegating a squad of players who though they aren’t world beaters, should be comfortably at least staying up.

The last 16 Premier League games have produced the following form:

Newcastle United – Won 2, Drawn 4, Lost 10, Points 10 Goals For 13 Goals Against 28

Brighton – Won 3, Drawn 7, Lost 6, Points 16 Goals For 12 Goals Against 17

Fulham – Won 3, Drawn 9, Lost 4, Points 18 Goals For 10 Goals Against 11

(***Even West Brom (12) and Sheffield United (13) have won more points than Newcastle United have these past three months and sixteen PL matches)

Then these are all the matches for the bottom six before the international fortnight later this month:

Burnley – Everton (A)

Brighton – Southampton (A), Newcastle (H)

Newcastle United – Villa (H), Brighton (A)

Fulham – Man City (H), Leeds (A)

West Brom – Crystal Palace (A)

Sheff Utd – Leicester (A)

I have every confidence that when we reach that international fortnight, Newcastle United will still be one of the three favourites to go down AND all but certainly in the bottom three as well by that point. Brighton and Fulham are playing far better football and showing more attacking threat than Steve Bruce and his players, only some serious bad luck in a significant number of matches has prevented the two clubs being a number of points above Newcastle.

Only 11 Premier League matches to go for Newcastle United and Mike Ashley left it far too late in both 2009 and 2016 to bring in a new manager, only eight and ten games remaining respectively when Alan Shearer and Rafa Benitez were appointed.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

