Opinion

Robbie Savage latest – Up to usual tricks with Newcastle United

Robbie Savage has been up to his usual tricks again, this time in the Mirror.

While not having the nerve to directly stick up for Steve Bruce after Ritchiegate and two wins from 17…

He has however, made claims that ‘luck… has played a devastating hand,’ to his pal Bruce, going on to claim Newcastle’s injuries have been worse than Liverpool’s.

This is nowhere near the truth.

It’s took me five minutes to look into the veracity of these claims.

Robbie Savage mentions Liverpool have been without:

‘Virgil van Dijk for 21 games, Joe Gomez for 18, Joel Matip (15) and Diogo Jota (15).’

Going on to say ‘while nobody has suffered more ill fortune in the treatment room than Newcastle.’

Firstly, Savage has chosen to not mention injuries of over ten games at Liverpool to Thiago, Chamberlain, Origi and Shaqiri, and 19 games out for Keita.

Second, the four players he mentioned were out 22, 20 ,17, 17 games, compared to the Newcastle players he mentioned: Lascelles (11) Saint-Maximin (10) Schar (10) Fernandez (10) Fraser (9) Dubravka (15+).

Third, Fraser is a back-up winger so he’s not first choice. Dubravka was replaced by Darlow who has easily been Newcastle’s player of the season, and is the only reason Newcastle’s not bottom of the table, so he was no big loss.

A quick check shows Newcastle have only handed three minutes to an unknown youth player. Liverpool have been playing too many youths to mention. I won’t even mention Leicester as they’ve barely had a third of the amount of injuries.

You have to wonder what the Robbie Savage agenda is?

Is he bitter that foreign coaches like Klopp have come in and stopped him and his pundit friends getting managerial jobs that were previously handed out to any famous player, so now he has to attack them with partial statistics, while making out his former British boss has been more unlucky because he had a bunch of reserves injured, or Rodgers because he had three players out for 10, 13, and 19 games. He did the same with Mark Hughes during his poor spell at Southampton.

He is not being paid to blow his friends’ trumpets and should stick to his job of reporting.

