News

Rio Ferdinand and Newcastle United – The ridiculer now getting ridiculed and it’s magnificent

Rio Ferdinand was at it again this week.

The former Man U and England player turned pundit, thinking he can once again use Newcastle United fans for cheap laughs, something he has plenty of form for in the past.

As usual, Rio Ferdinand siding with Mike Ashley and attempting to ridicule Newcastle supporters.

Only this time it hasn’t quite worked out for our old mate Rio..

Rio Ferdinand asked about the current situation at Newcastle United with Mike Ashley and the fans, as well as the ownership of the club and replying: ‘It’s his club and he’s doing what he wants to do. Whether you like it or not, he’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club. Whether the Geordies don’t like it…A lot of them hate him and don’t like him but…Round your money up and take over the club then.’

Rio Ferdinand was speaking on his FIVE youtube channel, which promotes his FIVE clothing brand, which is sold exclusively by Sports Direct, owned by Mike Ashley…

Yes he may well have been a decent football player back in the day but when it comes to integrity, I would be amazed if he could even spell the word.

Such an obvious conflict of interest there when Rio Ferdinand is supposed to be talking objectively about Newcastle United and (his business associate) Mike Ashley. It would be embarrassing for anybody to act in such a crass way, never mind somebody who is so privileged, so rich and so much power, certainly in terms of access to media platforms.

There is a very strong point of view that Rio Ferdinand knew / knows exactly what he is doing, that by taking another cheap shot at Newcastle fans, he will get far more views and subscribers for his youtube channel and indeed that has been the case these last few days.

However… when it comes to Rio Ferdinand and Newcastle United, I think this time he has crossed a line.

After 14 years of Mike Ashley and now his main man Steve Bruce driving NUFC off the pitch with an ever worsening run of two wins in twenty games, those outside Tyneside are very much aware these days of what the true situation is at St James Park and it is not the Newcastle fans to blame because they can’t be bothered to use their pocket money to pay £350m for their football club.

Along with others in the media who are still happy to be in bed with Mike Ashley, for Rio Ferdinand and others it is now a case thankfully of the ridiculer now getting ridiculed and it’s magnificent.

These are just a small number of examples of how the outside world reacted to Rio Ferdinand and his crass Newcastle United comments. He may have picked up a few (thousand!) extra youtube subscribers but this ridicule of somebody who clearly has such a high opinion of themselves (Who knows why???) is class:

(Colin Millar – Author of The Frying Pan of Spain: Sevilla v Real Betis – Spain’s Hottest Football Rivalry)

(Rory Smith – Chief Soccer Correspondent for the New York Times)

(Steve Brookstein – X Factor Winner and Crystal Palace fan)

(Just one example of fans turning Ferdinand’s words back on himself to ridicule the ridiculer)

(Rival fans joining in on the right side, rather than laughing along with Rio Ferdinand)

A

(When somebody is so blatant and thick as Rio Ferdinand, it is like shooting fish in a barrel when pointing out the reality of the situation…)

(The ridiculing of Rio Ferdinand and his classless comments continues…)

As Newcastle fans, we are all too well aware of exactly what the situation is at NUFC.

We don’t go looking for sympathy and just want a decent club that’s decently ran, by an owner who respects Newcastle United and its supporters.

They say you can judge someone by the company they keep. Well with Mike Ashley you have Rebekah Vardy, Dennis Wise, Rio Ferdinand…

