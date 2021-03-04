News

Revealing new stats – Which Newcastle players do (and don’t) create the chances (oh dear)

We all know which Newcastle United players do (and don’t) score the goals.

Of 27 Premier League goals this season in 26 matches, Callum Wilson (10), Miguel Almiron (4) and ASM (2).

The entire rest of the NUFC squad have scored only 10 (Man Utd scored an own goal) between them in the 26 games, Jeff Hendrick (2) the only other player to score more than one.

With assists (stats from whoscored) it is an identical story pretty much, with Wilson (5), ASM (3) and Almiron (1), providing nine of the seventeen assists (the other ten PL goals not having a Newcastle player providing a clear assist). So all of the other Newcastle United players excluding that usual trio, only providing eight assists in 26 PL matches. Fraser (2) and Joelinton (2) the only others to get more than one, with Lewis, Murphy, Hendrick and Shelvey getting a single one each.

What about the underlying statistics though, do they give us hope as we go into the final 12 Premier League matches without Wilson, ASM and Almiron for the foreseeable?

Which Newcastle United players have created more chances in open play than any other this season?

A table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the Premier League players who have created the most chances in open play:

As you can see, Miguel Almiron is the only Newcastle United star to make this list.

The Paraguayan creating 24 chances in the Premier League games so far this season.

So what about the rest of the Newcastle United players?

Well, we got in touch with the Other14 to find out the best performing NUFC stars who came closest to joining Almiron on the above list.

I think you will guess the names…ASM and Wilson who each have created 16 chances.

Dear me, you then have to go back to Jamal Lewis with 14, Joelinton has 13, Shelvey with 12 and Ryan Fraser 11.

When they have such feeble goalscoring and assist records, you would expect Joelinton and NUFC’s supposed playmaker Shelvey, to contribute far more when it comes to creating chances.

The minimal positives from this, are that against West Brom and other upcoming opposition, as least Fraser has created 11 chances despite on six PL starts and nine sub appearances. Then whilst Lewis has really struggled at times in defence, the left-back making a decent effort going forward, with only Wilson, ASM and Almiron creating more than the 14 chances he has.

